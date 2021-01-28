Shelton NASDAQ-100 Index Fund Eclipses $1 Billion in Assets Under Management

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by growing interest among investors and retirement savers in 401(k) accounts, the Shelton NASDAQ-100 Index Fund (NASDX) crossed $1 billion in assets under management, Shelton Capital Management announced today.

NASDX, which received an Overall Morningstar Rating of 5 stars among 1,197 Large Growth funds, based on the risk-adjusted returns, as of 12/31/2020, is available on major brokerage platforms including Charles Schwab, LPL, TD Ameritrade, and Fidelity and through several 401(k) platforms and offerings.

The Fund, which seeks to replicate the performance of the largest non-financial companies as measured by the NASDAQ-100 Index®, is one of the few offerings available to investors in their 401(k) that closely mirrors the popular benchmark.

"With its allocation towards top performing industries such as Technology, Consumer Services, and Health Care, the Nasdaq-100 Index® is rapidly becoming the index of choice for many investors," said Dennis Clark, Managing Director. "We are pleased to make the index available for investing through the NASDAQ-100 Index Fund and we are grateful for the Fund's continued growth and performance."

The Nasdaq-100 is home to some of the world's most innovative companies including Apple, Google, Intel, and Tesla. These iconic brands appeal to the investing focus of investors who believe these companies represent the future economy.

"We continue to see investors in 401(k) plans and other retirement vehicles flock to this fund because it gives them an option to invest in industries that are in sync with their lifestyle priorities," said Ann Margaret Williams, Director of Retirement Plan Services at Shelton Capital Management.

About Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management is a multi-strategy asset manager delivering sophisticated investment solutions and acts as a co-fiduciary on employer-sponsored retirement plans as a 3(38) advisor. Founded in 1985, Shelton Capital Management has maintained consistent investment principles and a steadfast focus on authentic customer service. With offices in San Francisco, Denver and Greenwich, CT, Shelton Capital Management manages over $3.3 billion of assets as of December 31, 2020. For additional information, please visit us at http://sheltoncap.com or call (800) 955-9988.

Important Information

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Fund information is not intended to represent future portfolio composition. Portfolio holdings are subject to change and should not be considered a recommendation to buy individual securities.

The Fund invests in the largest non-financial companies that are traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market. They are currently concentrated in the technology sector which has been among the most volatile sectors of the U.S. stock market. During a declining stock market, this fund would lose money. It would potentially lose more money than other large cap funds.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100® and Nasdaq-100 Index® are trade or service marks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. which with its affiliates are the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by the Fund. The Fund has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Fund is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The Corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the Fund.

© 2021 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Important Information for Morningstar Rating

Investors should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund. To obtain a prospectus, visit www.sheltonfunds.com or call (800)-955-9988. A prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Shelton Funds are distributed by RFS Partners, a member of FINRA and affiliate of Shelton Capital Management.

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED OR BANK GUARANTEED AND MAY LOSE VALUE

SOURCE Shelton Capital Management