Shentel Business To Provide Internet And Voice Solutions To York College Of Pennsylvania

EDINBURG, Va., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shentel Business, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced today a new collaboration with York College of Pennsylvania to provide voice and fiber services across the college's three campuses, serving an estimated 5,000 students and faculty. Building upon Shentel Business' broad customer portfolio that includes many higher education institutions, this partnership provides York College with significant cost-savings, the infrastructure to stay connected during remote learning, and faster speeds on campus.

York College enlisted Shentel Business to ensure high-speed, dedicated internet access at a time when colleges across the nation are facing bandwidth challenges in supporting remote learning during COVID-19. In fact, polling data by New America/Third Way shows nearly 60% of college students cite access to stable, high-speed internet as a challenge during their online education.

"With our new internet solutions, we are better equipped to ensure our students and faculty can stay connected both on and off campus during this time," said Ilya Yakovlev, York College's Chief Information Officer.

"Shentel is in the business of helping people stay connected, which is more important now than ever before – especially for institutions of higher learning," said Craig Venable, Vice President of Commercial Sales at Shentel. "We are thrilled to partner with York College in providing the fastest, most reliable internet and voice solutions to their campus community that will not only support remote learning, but also bolster in-person education when normal operations resume."

To learn more about Shentel Business, please visit www.shentelbusiness.com. For more information about Shentel, visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

About Shentel Business

Shentel Business provides data networking and advanced voice services for businesses, municipalities and educational institutions. Shentel Business solutions include fiber-optic connectivity, dedicated internet access, VoIP, managed services and network security options prepared via customized quotes based on businesses' needs. As part of Shenandoah Telecommunications (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), Shentel Business delivers cost-effective and quality internet solutions via their 6,000+ route mile, MEF-certified fiber network to commercial customers of all sizes in VA, PA, MD and WV.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns over 6,800 route miles of fiber and 223 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Related Links

https://www.shentel.com

