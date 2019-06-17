Shenyang Symphony Music Festival allows art and city blend and sublimate together in the summer night

Edin Falto, governor of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Preet Valcke, mayor of Pede, Estonia, Imelda Tuasso, vice-president of the provincial council of Brasov, Romania, Milomir Premovi, first deputy prime minister and adviser of Serbia and other distinguished guests from central and eastern European countries, a total of 20 guests, were invited to the Yunyang Pavilion, enjoying a wonderful melodious night with enthusiastic citizens of Shenyang together.

Rimantas Klipgius, the mayor of the Lithuanian city of Schevenjonis, gave a high praise to this symphonic performance for the benefit of the people. He regarded it as a great benefit for the citizens to enjoy the melodious symphony by the river and under the stars.

"This is my first time to visit Shenyang. This city is very energetic and charming, both traditional and modern," expressed Yarlena Ioana Sarsz, director of the public affairs committee of Romania's Brazov Provincial Council.

Mundet Prender, secretary general of the association of local governments of Latvia, said: "I am familiar to tonight's music, such as The Nutcracker and Lohengrin, which makes me feel very intimate. When I heard My Country and I, I found that enjoying Chinese music is a great opportunity for foreigners to get to know Shenyang and China."

The Hunhe River Bank Symphony Music Festival was sponsored by the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee. Mainly performed by professional symphony orchestras, the festival invited China Opera and Dance Theater Symphony Orchestra, Chengdu Symphony Orchestra, Manila Symphony Orchestra and other first-class orchestras in this year.

According to the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee, the festival will dedicate to Shenyang audience with a high level of symphony concert, and will also hold art exchanges, researches, master classes and a series of cultural activities at the same time, further enriching Shenyang amateur cultural life, improving the urban cultural atmosphere and enhancing the city's cultural taste. The Hunhe River Bank Symphony Music Festival is given hope to develop into an international art exchange platform.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=338585

SOURCE The Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee