Shenzhen Nanshan and Global Innovative Talent Join Hands at the X-Lake Forum

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 15 to 20, the 2023 X-Lake Forum is held at the Xili Lake International Science and Education City in Nanshan District, Shenzhen. Global leaders in science and education convened in Shenzhen to discuss the trends of open and integrated development with the keywords "Frontier, Reform, Connection."

The opening ceremony of this year's X-Lake Forum was highlighted by the release of major achievements. At the event, seven major scientific and technological achievements were announced, including introducing major scientific and technological infrastructure and unveiling specialized colleges, which involved emerging strategic industries and areas such as AI large models, integrated circuits, and flexible electronics. The achievements came in large quantity and high quality and spanned various fields, fully demonstrating Shenzhen's strength in innovation and fruitful progress in high-quality development.

This year's X-Lake Forum consisted of one opening ceremony and plenary meeting, 13 parallel forums, and multiple supporting events.

At the opening ceremony, the Spatial Planning Outline of the Xili Lake International Science and Education City was released. Its goal is to build the Xili Lake International Science and Education City into a sustainable "city of landscape, innovation, livability, and intelligence."

The Xili Lake International Science and Education City is located in the northern part of Nanshan District in Shenzhen, with a planned area of 69.8 square kilometers. It boasts the richest scientific and educational resources, the highest density of high-caliber talent, the strongest scientific and technological innovation capabilities, and the most advanced level of industrial development in Shenzhen. The Xili Lake International Science and Education City gathers 35 full-time academicians, 4,900 high-caliber experts, and over 86,000 students and faculty members and houses over 500 national, provincial, and municipal-level innovation carriers.

According to many professionals in science and technology innovation, the Xili Lake International Science and Education City, the Nanshan iPark nearby, and the favorable atmosphere for innovation in Nanshan demonstrate Nanshan's promotion of integrating universities, industrial parks, and communities to enhance the local appeal to talent and innovation capacity.

Meng Qinghu, a professor at the Department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering of the Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech), serves as the chief scientist of Yuanhua Robotics, Perception and AI Technologies (Shenzhen) Ltd. in the field of surgical robots. The company is located in Nanshan iPark, adjacent to the SUSTech, providing convenience for Prof. Meng to provide technical guidance to the company while teaching.

This year's forum highlighted the innovation capabilities of young people. It not only invited many young scientists and student representatives but also hosted an innovation forum focused on international young scientific and technological leaders.

The X-Lake Forum was held in 2021 and 2022 and was well received by society. It has evolved into a prestigious forum with global impact, fully demonstrating the characteristics of the GBA and the features of integrated innovation.

