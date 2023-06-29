Shenzhen's Jiuwei International Headquarters Area Invites Worldwide Investment

News provided by

The Publicity Department of Bao'an District

29 Jun, 2023, 08:23 ET

SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 28, an illustrious gathering unfolded in the Bao'an District of Shenzhen, marked by the convening of the 2023 Shenzhen-Zhongshan Joint Investment Promotion Conference. Beyond welcoming a prestigious cohort of 116 foreign-funded enterprises, including Siemens, Walmart, and Amazon, the event drew the participation of more than 20 distinguished foreign entrepreneurs and international dignitaries. Also, it served as a platform for the Bao'an Jiuwei International Headquarters Area (Jiuwei Area) to exhibit its unparalleled investment prospects to Fortune Global 500 companies and esteemed international organizations. 

Continue Reading
Master plan of Bao'an Jiuwei International Headquarters Area
Master plan of Bao'an Jiuwei International Headquarters Area

Nestled at the heart of the thriving Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Bao'an District showcases its prowess in technology-oriented manufacturers, intricate industrial and supply chains, and an unparalleled web of connectivity that seamlessly integrates the sea, land, and air transportation systems with high-speed rails, intercity trains, and metro lines. Sprawling across nine square kilometers, the vibrant Jiuwei Area lies just five kilometers away from Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, while connecting to the arterial Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge and driving the well-known 
Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone. Integral to Shenzhen's burgeoning airport economic zone, it is envisioned as a pivotal cluster of headquarters. Going ahead, the Jiuwei Area promises to develop into a "headquarters courtyard" that masterfully harmonizes the urban ethos with the natural realm. For instance, a mere five-minute stroll will lead one to idyllic gardens. Extend the leisurely journey to 10 minutes, and what unfolds will not just be an enchanting natural landscape, but an exquisite fusion of Eastern and Western influences, exemplified by traditional Hakka diaolou (or "fortified watchtowers") and Western-style churches. Venture further to the neighboring Fenghuang Mountain's peak, and a breathtaking panorama of the Pearl River Estuary will be a reward, according to the Publicity Department of Bao'an District.

"Shenzhen stands as an eminent contributor to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, while Bao'an emerges as a dynamic stronghold of advanced manufacturing. Within the district, a plethora of promising opportunities for future growth await. Having explored the Jiuwei Area, I must attest to its pristine surroundings and untapped potential," noted Klaus Zenkel, Vice President of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, who also attended the event.

World-renowned companies have been increasing their investments in Bao'an since May of this year. German aviation company Lilium plans to establish its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters in Bao'an, while Trumpf, an industrial machine manufacturer, and Valeo, an automotive supplier, are strategically expanding their presence in the district. At the core of the Jiuwei Area lies its pivotal role as a home to the Asia-Pacific operational headquarters and global R&D headquarters for companies in high technology and advanced manufacturing. The ambitious endeavor aims to foster a thriving ecosystem for multinational corporate headquarters and international organizations, a hub for international business events, and an international exemplar for living, working, and traveling. With open arms, Bao'an extends an earnest invitation to Fortune Global 500 companies and esteemed international organizations to establish their foothold in this thriving domain.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441352

Caption: Master plan of Bao'an Jiuwei International Headquarters Area

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Bao'an District

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.