Shepherd Adds New Members to Handle Growing Pet Care Marketing Business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd, an advertising agency with offices in Jacksonville and Atlanta, announced today it has recently hired three new team members across both of its locations. The agency welcomes Emily Spitler, Tangie Walker and Dr. Karen Todd-Jenkins to its growing roster of team members.

Spitler joins the creative department in Jacksonville as a graphic designer after having recently graduated from the University of North Florida. As the creative's team latest addition, she will be involved with client accounts such as Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc., CSX and Beaches Energy. Spitler has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design and her areas of specialty include branding and illustration.

Walker joins the account management team with six years of experience, primarily within the pharmaceutical category. As account manager, she will work alongside the agency's pet care marketing team servicing the NexGard® (afoxolaner) brand of the Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. account. Walker earned a Bachelor of Science in Communication and Public Relations from Kennesaw State University.

Dr. Todd-Jenkins joins as technical director working on the Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. account across its entire brand portfolio. With more than a decade of experience at Pfizer Animal Health and a number of professional veterinary health publications, she is a highly proficient medical writer and editor certified by the American Medical Writers Association.

"This is a new position for the team, and we are extremely excited to have a veterinarian on staff to help guide the scientific and technical direction for our clients' brands," said Kristen Benjamin, vice president of client services and head of the agency's pet care marketing portfolio.

Todd-Jenkins has been a practicing veterinarian for the last 16 years and will continue to practice in her new role. She earned a Bachelor of Science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a Veterinariae Medicinae Doctoris (VMD) from University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine.

Both Walker and Todd-Jenkins join the agency's Atlanta office.

"We have always strived to serve our clients first and foremost, and we couldn't be prouder of the team we're growing here at Shepherd to do just that," said Mike Russell, president and CEO.

