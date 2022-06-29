Shepherd Veterinary Software boosts client communication with an all-new pet portal

Shepherd's pet portal works to alleviate front-desk stress by giving clients the ability to request appointments and prescription refills online. "Shepherd users are alerted to new requests directly in the software to view and take action when time permits, simplifying their daily workflow." Dr. Barnes said. "This is a must-have feature for today's busy practices."

Appointment requests through the pet portal can be accessed by both new and existing clients. Your staff will respond to each request, instantly adding the appointment to your schedule and notifying the client.

Prescription refill requests are endless. Clients now have access to their pet's prescription history, the number of refills remaining, and an easy way to request a refill. The requests are immediately sent to the Shepherd Dashboard, streamlining refill approvals and client notifications. Once requests are approved, Shepherd Pay allows clients to pay the invoice inside their pet portal, instantly processing the payment and updating your records.

Giving clients the option to manage their pet's care through the pet portal reduces the number of phone calls and frees up your staff to complete other important tasks. With Shepherd's new pet portal, you can streamline client communication to give yourself more time, more fulfilled teams, and more opportunities to provide the best care.

About Shepherd Veterinary Software

Shepherd was founded in 2016 by practicing veterinarian Dr. Cindy Barnes, DVM, CVSMT, with the vision to simplify running a veterinary practice so vets can rekindle their joy and lead more fulfilled teams. Our veterinary practice management software (PIMS) is designed to work the way vets work, with easy-to-use SOAP-based medical records and automation tools.

