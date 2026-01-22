Shepherd's Made-to-Measure Menswear, Co-Founded by Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker, Opening New Location in Dallas, TX

Luxury custom suits and tailoring coming to 5622 Bell Avenue in early 2026

Dallas Made-to-Measure Suits: A New Standard Arrives in Lower Greenville

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new storefront joining the brightly colored shops in Lower Greenville. Shepherd's, a made-to-measure men's tailoring brand is excited to be opening its doors at 5622 Bell Avenue, Dallas, Texas, in February 2026. Co-founded in 2023 by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, along with Chris Cottrell, Nathan Price, and Austin Wright, Shepherd's ( www.shepherds.com ) offers polished, made-to-measure clothing involving a carefully individualized fitting process, making over 100 adjustments to create a customer's unique fit.

Shepherd's suits, jackets, shirts, trousers, and outerwear have been worn around the world, from the White House to the Vatican and from the red carpet to walking down the aisle. Whether it is a suit for your wedding day, a wardrobe for the office, a hand-tailored tuxedo, or a range of crisp dress shirts perfectly fitted to you, Shepherd's has what you need.

Following massive success at the original Kansas City location, Shepherd's is growing rapidly and is quickly becoming a household name in one of the fastest-developing luxury retail markets. The brand is rolling out an aggressive expansion plan in multiple cities over the next few years, with its first stop being Dallas, Texas. Lower Greenville, one of Dallas' fastest-growing retail corridors, is known for its vibrant mix of restaurants, bars, and boutique shopping, and will serve as the brand's Texas flagship.

The new showroom will feature private fittings, an extensive fabric library, inviting lounge seating, community events, and is conveniently located within walking distance to some of Dallas' best dining and shopping.

Curtis Newkirk: Director of the Dallas Made-to-Measure Experience

Shepherd's is excited to be bringing on one of America's leading fitters in made-to-measure menswear for the new Dallas location, Curtis Newkirk. His sartorial prowess is highly anticipated among Shepherd's customers residing in Dallas and surrounding areas, as they will now be able to be consulted and fitted by him on-site. With nearly a decade of experience in luxury menswear, Newkirk brings a refined eye for perfect fit and careful craftsmanship.

Working with clients ranging from business professionals to professional athletes, Newkirk is known for his ability to translate a man's lifestyle, proportions, and preferences into garments that feel both elevated and effortless. His background spans custom tailoring, fabric selection, and wardrobe curation, making him uniquely equipped to guide Dallas clients through a truly personalized made-to-measure experience.

Newkirk recently sat down in the KC location to discuss this new endeavor in Texas: "We are excited to bring our family to the Dallas area and have a dream that I've had since I was a kid come to life – and be able to provide a product and a service that I'm proud of, and I don't think is available in as many places as I'd like to see."

Like every Shepherd's tailor, Curtis Newkirk has a strong reputation for delivering garments that combine technical accuracy with polished, timeless style. His leadership and expertly trained eye will ensure Dallas clients receive the highest level of personalization, craftsmanship, and service.

The Made-to-Measure Difference

The founders of Shepherd's began their company with the belief that dressing well, in garments crafted to a man's exact measurements, emboldens them to be excellent in every aspect of their lives. Whereas off-the-rack jackets and suits are sized to fit only an average of measurements, made-to-measure pieces are able to accommodate the subtle variations of every male form and make precise adjustments that transform how a garment wears, drapes, and performs on an individual.

Made-to-measure is often seen as most common for challenging fits, but it is truly meant for every body type. Newkirk described his own challenges in getting garments to fit well, and how it has influenced his work in tailoring. Standing 6'7", Newkirk understands firsthand the challenges all men face in finding well-fitted clothing for their unique builds. "I've already done a lot of the hard work, so our ability to get what you want – and looking the way that you want – is a lot easier. I've already done it on myself, so you get to reap the benefits of that."

The Dallas Showroom Experience

The new shop will feature an extensive fabric library with thousands of options from the world's best mills and the location's walkability to some of Dallas' best dining and entertainment makes it an ideal destination for the discerning Dallas gentleman.

The Shepherd's team is excited to host their Dallas Shop grand opening event Saturday, February 28th from 10am to 6pm. The shop will be open to the public to tour and browse their offerings.

Book Your Consultation

Customers anywhere in the US can experience Shepherd's personalized approach through online fitting consultations available from anywhere in the country.

Website: www.shepherds.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 214-554-1988

Dallas location:

5622 Bell Ave

Dallas, TX 75206

About Shepherd's

Shepherd's is a made-to-measure menswear brand co-founded in 2023 by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, Chris Cottrell, Nathan Price, and Austin Wright. Headquartered in Kansas City with expansion underway across multiple markets, Shepherd's believes that dressing well in garments crafted to a man's exact measurements emboldens excellence in every aspect of life. Learn more at www.shepherds.com .

