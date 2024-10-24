Sheriff Mark Lamb Joins FAIR as Law Enforcement Advisor

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is proud to announce that Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona, has joined the organization as its Law Enforcement Advisor.

In this role, Sheriff Lamb will spearhead FAIR's law enforcement outreach efforts, engaging officers and agencies across the nation on immigration issues. He will help expand FAIR's partnerships with local law enforcement and provide insight into the critical role these agencies play in addressing the challenges posed by illegal immigration. Sheriff Lamb will also serve as a media spokesperson and participate in FAIR's podcasts to discuss current immigration issues.

"I'm excited. I want to stay involved with the border stuff, want to stay involved in law enforcement, and what better opportunity to do it than right through FAIR?" commented Sheriff Lamb during his first podcast appearance with FAIR executive director Julie Kirchner.

"We are thrilled to have Sheriff Lamb bring his hands-on experience and deep understanding of the border crisis to FAIR," said Julie Kirchner, executive director of FAIR. "His firsthand knowledge of the dangers and complexities local communities face due to mass illegal immigration makes him a valuable asset. Sheriff Lamb will play a vital role in our ongoing efforts to work with law enforcement agencies to develop practical solutions to illegal immigration," Kirchner concluded.

Sheriff Lamb began his law enforcement career with the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, where he rose to the rank of Detective in the Gang Enforcement Unit. He later joined the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, where he distinguished him as a capable and committed officer.

In 2017, he was elected Sheriff of Pinal County, which is on the frontlines of the Biden-Harris border crisis. The "Smuggler's Highway," used by the cartels to transport migrants and contraband, runs through Sheriff Lamb's county, making his department the last line of defense against illegal aliens and human smugglers as they move westward. The county has also experienced an alarming surge in fentanyl trafficking.

FAIR is committed to collaborating with state and local law enforcement, offering resources and knowledge they need to tackle illegal immigration. In his role as Law Enforcement Advisor, Sheriff Lamb will advance FAIR's efforts to assist states and local communities around the country that are dealing with the effects of large-scale illegal immigration.

