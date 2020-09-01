Sherry McAllister, DC, Promoted to President of the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent S. Greenawalt, founder and chairman of the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), is proud to announce that Sherry McAllister, DC, M.S. (Ed) CCSP has assumed the position of President of the F4CP as of August 27, 2020. Dr. McAllister has been a critical member of the management team involved with all areas of the F4CP especially membership recruitment, governance and provider collaboration. Under her leadership, F4CP membership grew from 8,000 to nearly 29,000 and counting.

Dr. McAllister joined F4CP in 2015 as Executive Vice President. She earned her Master's Degree in Education from the University of California East Bay and is a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic West, where she taught as an associate professor. She works tirelessly as an ambassador for the profession, educating prospective and current students about the benefits of pursuing a career in chiropractic and encouraging others to share their passion for chiropractic.

Dr. McAllister has served as a qualified medical examiner, expert chiropractic witness for the State of California and has been in private practice in San Jose since 2002. She contributes articles regularly to the Forbes Nonprofit Council and Thrive Global and is a frequent speaker in support of drug-free pain management and chiropractic awareness, both in the U.S. and abroad.

In addition to Forbes, Dr. McAllister has been featured or quoted in U.S. News & World Report, NBC News, Becker's Spine Review, BOSS Magazine, Journal of the Mississippi State Medical Association, Livestrong.com, Martha Stewart Living and many industry outlets.

She travels extensively to collaborate with multidisciplinary providers, doctors of chiropractic and health plan executives to determine opportunities to work together for the benefit of the patient.

Under Dr. McAllister's leadership, F4CP became an award-winning organization, garnering five awards since 2019. Last year, Dr. McAllister was named to PR News' inaugural list of the Top Women in Healthcare. The prestigious award recognizes the most innovative women leaders in the healthcare sector from agencies, corporations and nonprofits.

"I look forward to working with Dr. McAllister in her new capacity as President," said Greenawalt. "She has the drive, charisma and relationships that will accelerate F4CP to new heights and I am very pleased she has accepted this new challenge."

