Sherwin-Williams Announces and Celebrates 2023 Vendor of the Year Award Winners

News provided by

Sherwin-Williams

23 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Continued Innovation in Product Development, Customer-Focused Service and Collaboration lead to substantial non-paint category sales growth in 2023

CLEVELAND, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company honored eight 2023 Vendor of the Year award winners across four categories this week during its annual National Sales Meeting in Orlando, FL. Five companies were named Vendor of the Year, and three additional winners were selected in the Innovative Product of the Year, Productive Solutions Award and Marketing Innovation Award categories. Award winners were honored for providing high-quality products, customer-driven innovation and an unwavering commitment to the success of Sherwin-Williams through their unique efforts to deliver on customers' needs.

"Following a successful year in 2023, Sherwin-Williams has continued its growth in non-paint categories thanks to the support, innovation and collaboration from our vendor partners and suppliers," said Tracey Gairing, Vice President of Procurement at Sherwin-Williams. "We are honored to recognize those that have contributed to sales growth, customer satisfaction and product innovation. We are thrilled to continue to excel together in 2024."

2023 Vendor of the Year

Vendor of the Year Award recipients are top sales performers who continue to raise the bar in delivering outstanding quality, innovation, and value to Sherwin-Williams stores and superior service to our distribution centers.

Advance Equipment: A Sherwin-Williams partner for over 70 years and first-time winner of the Vendor of the Year Award, Advance Equipment's efforts resulted in a double-digit increase in sales volume in 2023. The company takes a hands-on approach to understanding how professional painters are leveraging their products in projects. They consistently achieve 100% compliance and are always reliable when sourcing products and tools for the commercial contractor segment.

Festool: Last year's winner of the Productive Solutions Award and first-time winner of the Vendor of the Year Award, Festool's achievements have led to their second year of double-digit volume growth for the company. They collaborated with Sherwin-Williams to develop a new stocking program, efficiently reducing working capital while maintaining excellent service. Contractors also note that Festool's product provides effective labor-savings. 

MetalTech: First-time winner of the Vendor of the Year Award, MetalTech provides proactive support at the field level by attending Pro Shows and selling events that have led to double digit sales growth. In addition, they assisted in marketing their products to Sherwin-Williams wide customer base and promoted renewed interest in their core products. 

ROMAN PRODUCTS: A three-time winner of the Vendor of the Year Award, ROMAN PRODUCTS' customer service in the wallcovering business led to double-digit sales growth in every month of 2023 with perfect service to Sherwin-Williams distribution centers. They proactively work with trade associations and specifiers to drive demand for their industry-leading products and Sherwin-Williams as a source. They also work closely with Sherwin-Williams supply chain organization to provide products in a timely manner.

Simple Green: First-time Vendor of the Year Award recipient, Simple Green has doubled its sales team this year to support Sherwin-Williams in training store managers, sales reps and customers on their cleaning products. Their field efforts help them to identify customer needs and provide a high-performance portfolio of sustainable and environmentally friendly products, two pillars of their business and commitment to their customers.

2023 Innovative Product of the Year

Ultimate QuickShot by Graco: Three-time winner of Innovative Product of the Year, the Ultimate QuickShot by Graco exceeded its original forecast and sold more units than any other paint sprayer category. Its breakthrough technology delivers a higher quality finish and provides results faster. Built with extreme spray control, this has become a new contractor favorite especially for applying Sherwin-Williams Gallery Series™ Waterborne Topcoat.

2023 Productive Solutions Award

The Sherwin-Williams Productive Solutions Award honors a vendor working alongside Sherwin-Williams toward fulfilling its important goal to be a productive partner for the professional painter, providing products and services to help the Pro contractor achieve more in less time.

Mi-T-M: Achieving double-digit sales growth for the third straight year, Mi-T-M earns the Productive Solutions Award for their line of Job Pro 4000 Pressure Washers. By increasing labor-saving benefits for professional painters, they helped cut cleaning time by up to 50% versus the typical entry level pressure washer. Mi-T-M also provided extensive training to Sherwin-Williams sales teams and resource groups.

2023 Marketing Innovation Award

The Sherwin-Williams Marketing Innovation Award highlights a partner that collaborates to better understand how Sherwin-Williams customers shop and reach them in a new way.

Trimaco: The Marketing Innovation Award winner Trimaco earns this honor for their investment in deeper learning about the Sherwin-Williams professional painter customer base. Their research and understanding enabled the company to identify gaps and opportunities to increase sales. Trimaco's insight helped increase sales and the number of stores selling to this category. Their work also reached new audiences and drove increased engagement. 

Ask Sherwin-Williams™
For more than 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,800 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Sherwin-Williams

Also from this source

Sherwin-Williams DesignHouse Releases Industrial Trend Report

Sherwin-Williams DesignHouse Releases Industrial Trend Report

The Sherwin-Williams General Industrial Coatings division released its fifth color trend forecast today — "V: Colors, Finishes and Effects Evolving...
Sherwin-Williams Reveals 2024 Color of the Year, Upward SW 6239

Sherwin-Williams Reveals 2024 Color of the Year, Upward SW 6239

Sherwin-Williams introduces its 2024 Color of the Year Upward SW 6239, a breezy and blissful shade of blue that evokes the ever-present sense of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Retail

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.