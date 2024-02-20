Sherwin-Williams Features Game-Changing Coatings Technology for Commercial Vehicles at NTEA's Work Truck Week 2024

Learn How Duraspar™ Industrial Performance Coatings Can Be Your Next Total Cost Solution
MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders are gearing up to showcase their latest innovations and solutions at NTEA's Work Truck Week 2024 in Indianapolis, March 5-8. Among the exhibitors, Sherwin-Williams General Industrial is set to make a significant impact with its advanced line of finishing solutions for the transportation market.
Duraspar IP Elevating Transportation Coatings
Designed for demanding markets, Duraspar Industrial Performance (IP) from Sherwin-Williams General Industrial represents a breakthrough in coatings technology. Offering outstanding hide and sag resistance with the aesthetics of an automotive finish, Duraspar IP is trusted by work truck manufacturers worldwide for improving first pass yield and reducing overall paint process time. Its proven ability to minimize rework makes it an excellent option for manufacturers looking to improve product quality while minimizing total applied costs.
"It's incredible the impact that coating selection can have on overall manufacturing processes," said Isabel Mevissen, Transportation Market Segment Manager for Sherwin-Williams General Industrial. "While coatings spend is only a fraction of the total finishing cost, coatings selection can have a major impact on cost drivers such as labor, touchups and rework, paint usage, downtime, and more. That's why we're proud to offer Duraspar IP, a total cost solution backed by decades of commercial vehicle industry expertise."
Duraspar IP is designed for application on a variety of work trucks, including cement mixers, tankers, street sweepers, dump and service bodies, vacuum and garbage trucks, fire and emergency vehicles, and more.
Expert Insights & Networking Opportunity
Sherwin-Williams experts will be on-hand to offer insights into what sets Duraspar IP apart from conventional coatings. The product line is available in thousands of solid and metallic colors, a selection of which will be displayed at NTEA's Work Truck Week. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the Sherwin-Williams booth to view the breadth of available options and discover how transitioning to Duraspar IP can streamline their finishing operations, increase throughput and, ultimately, increase profitability.
"Duraspar IP is a game changer for the commercial vehicle industry because it allows manufacturers to optimize their paint process, ultimately maximizing throughput and profitability," continued Mevissen. "We're excited to share the impact this technology can have on the work truck world by showing NTEA attendees firsthand how they can optimize their paint process while at the same time achieving a high-quality, beautiful finish that gives customers a competitive edge in the market."
The Company will also be hosting a complimentary Happy Hour on March 6th from 4-5 p.m. at booth #4125. All attendees and exhibitors are invited.
About the General Industrial Coatings Division of Sherwin-Williams Sherwin-Williams General Industrial Coatings offers innovative liquid, powder and electrocoat technologies and expertise around the globe to manufacturers and tier suppliers involved with Heavy Equipment, Transportation, Building Products, Military, General Finishing and Design Finish products. Customers value the global reach of our capabilities combined with localized service at over 150 locations worldwide. The General Industrial division is part of the Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group, which supplies a broad range of highly engineered solutions for construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries in the world. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin-Williams General Industrial Coatings.
