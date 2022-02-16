Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.60 per Common Share

Feb 16, 2022, 12:38 ET
CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share, an increase of 9.1% over the $0.55 paid in the same quarter in 2021, payable on March 11, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2022. This increase follows 43 consecutive years of dividend increases.
|
Investor Relations Contacts:
|
Media Contact:
|
Jim Jaye
|
Julie Young
|
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
|
Vice President, Global Corporate
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
Direct: 216.515.8682
|
Direct: 216.515.8849
|
Eric Swanson
|
Vice President, Investor Relations
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
Direct: 216.566.2766
SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company
