Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.60 per Common Share

News provided by

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Apr 20, 2022, 13:52 ET

CLEVELAND, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable on June 3, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 20, 2022.

