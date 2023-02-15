Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.605 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.605 per common share payable on March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 27, 2023.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contact:



Jim Jaye

Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams

Eric Swanson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sherwin-Williams

