Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.605 per Common Share

Feb 15, 2023, 12:37 ET
CLEVELAND, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.605 per common share payable on March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 27, 2023.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Media Contact:
Jim Jaye
Julie Young
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
Direct: 216.515.8849
Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
