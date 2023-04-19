Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.605 per Common Share

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Apr 19, 2023, 14:05 ET

CLEVELAND, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.605 per common share payable on June 2, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2023.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.515.8682
[email protected]

Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.566.2766
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Julie Young
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.515.8849
[email protected]

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

