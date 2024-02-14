Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.715 per Common Share

News provided by

The Sherwin-Williams Company

14 Feb, 2024, 12:48 ET

CLEVELAND, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.715 per common share, an increase of 18.2% over the $0.605 paid in the same quarter in 2023, payable on March 8, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 26, 2024. This increase follows 45 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Investor Relations Contacts:                                         

Media Contact:                                                                                                                  


Jim Jaye                                                                           

Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications                 

Vice President, Global Corporate
Communications 

Sherwin-Williams                                                                 

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8682                                                 

Direct: 216.515.8849

[email protected]                                            

[email protected] 


Eric Swanson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.566.2766

[email protected] 

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

Also from this source

The Sherwin-Williams Company Reports 2023 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

The Sherwin-Williams Company Reports 2023 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) announced its financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. All comparisons are ...
Sherwin-Williams to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on January 25, 2024

Sherwin-Williams to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on January 25, 2024

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.