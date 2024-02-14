Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.715 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.715 per common share, an increase of 18.2% over the $0.605 paid in the same quarter in 2023, payable on March 8, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 26, 2024. This increase follows 45 consecutive years of dividend increases.

