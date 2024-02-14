Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.715 per Common Share

14 Feb, 2024, 12:48 ET
CLEVELAND, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.715 per common share, an increase of 18.2% over the $0.605 paid in the same quarter in 2023, payable on March 8, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 26, 2024. This increase follows 45 consecutive years of dividend increases.
|
Investor Relations Contacts:
|
Media Contact:
|
Jim Jaye
|
Julie Young
|
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
|
Vice President, Global Corporate
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
Direct: 216.515.8682
|
Direct: 216.515.8849
|
Eric Swanson
|
Vice President, Investor Relations
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
Direct: 216.566.2766
SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company
Share this article