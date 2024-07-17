Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.715 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.715 per common share payable on September 6, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2024.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Jaye

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8682

[email protected]

Eric Swanson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.566.2766

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Julie Young

Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8849

[email protected]

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company