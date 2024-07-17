Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.715 per Common Share

News provided by

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Jul 17, 2024, 13:06 ET

CLEVELAND, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.715 per common share payable on September 6, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2024.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.515.8682
[email protected] 

Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.566.2766
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Julie Young
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.515.8849
[email protected]

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

