Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common Share
Jul 17, 2019, 11:30 ET
CLEVELAND, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.13 per common share payable on September 6, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2019.
