Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common Share

News provided by

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Oct 16, 2019, 17:19 ET

CLEVELAND, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.13 per common share payable on December 6, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2019.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President – Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
james.r.jaye@sherwin.com

Eric Swanson
Vice President – Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
eric.r.swanson@sherwin.com

Media Contacts:
Julie Young
Vice President – Global Corporate Communications 
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
julie.s.young@sherwin.com

Mike Conway
Director – Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.4393
mike.conway@sherwin.com

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

Related Links

http://www.sherwin.com

Also from this source

Sherwin-Williams to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results ...

Sherwin-Williams Explores Options for a New R&D Facility and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common Share

News provided by

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Oct 16, 2019, 17:19 ET