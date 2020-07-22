Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.34 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.34 per common share payable on September 11, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 21, 2020.  

