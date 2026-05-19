Sherwin Williams Earns Recognition as a John Deere "Partner-Level Supplier" and Supplier of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- John Deere recognized Sherwin-Williams General Industrial as a Partner-level supplier for 2025 and also named the Company John Deere Indirect Global Supplier of the Year in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program. The Partner-level status is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating.

Sherwin-Williams receives John Deere "Partner-Level Supplier" Award

John Deere selected Sherwin-Williams, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and services of outstanding quality, as well as its commitment to continuous improvement. Company employees accepted the recognition during formal ceremonies held on April 15, 2026, in Moline, Illinois.

Sherwin Williams is a supplier of coatings to more than 35 John Deere original equipment manufacturer locations globally.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence Program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, delivery, process alignment, value creation and relationship. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

About Sherwin-Williams General Industrial

Sherwin-Williams General Industrial Coatings offers innovative liquid, powder and electrocoat technologies and expertise around the globe to manufacturers and tier suppliers involved with Heavy Equipment, Transportation, Building Products, Military, General Finishing and Design Finish products. Customers value the global reach of our capabilities combined with localized service at over 150 locations worldwide. The General Industrial division is part of the Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group, which supplies a broad range of highly engineered solutions for construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries in the world. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit oem.sherwin.com.

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SOURCE Sherwin-Williams