Sherwin-Williams to Hold Financial Community Presentation on August 24, 2023

News provided by

The Sherwin-Williams Company

08 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

CLEVELAND, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will hold its Financial Community Presentation in Cleveland on August 24, 2023, at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower.  Scheduled presenters include Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Morikis, President and Chief Operating Officer Heidi Petz, Chief Financial Officer Allen Mistysyn and additional senior leadership.  Presentations are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET with a Q&A session and reception to follow. Register here to attend in person.

The presentation will be webcast simultaneously with accompanying slides. To access the webcast on the Sherwin-Williams website, click on https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/events-and-presentations/ on the day of the event, then click on the webcast icon following the reference to the Financial Community Presentation. Copies of the Financial Community Presentation slides will be available after the presentations have concluded at https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/events-and-presentations/.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contact:


Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
& Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.515.8682
[email protected]

Julie Young
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.515.8849
[email protected].


Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
[email protected]

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

Also from this source

The Sherwin-Williams Company Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

The Sherwin-Williams Company Elects New Director

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.