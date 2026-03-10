SheSports Expands NIL Opportunities with Addition of Five Collegiate Athletes

Five softball and track athletes from Nebraska, Creighton, and UNO join safe, moderated platform supporting girls in sports

OMAHA, Neb., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SheSports today announced five new collegiate athletes from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Creighton University, and the University of Nebraska Omaha, expanding Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for women athletes.

The expansion marks the platform's first move into softball and track and field — two sports experiencing continued growth and fan engagement but often receiving fewer NIL opportunities than major revenue sports.

Introducing the newest athletes to join the SheSports family: Ava Kuszak, an All-American infielder at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Avery Barnard, an outfielder at Creighton University; Ava Rongisch, an outfielder at the University of Nebraska Omaha; Kelsie Belquist, a sprinter and hurdler at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and Kate Kelly, a jumper at the University of Nebraska Omaha. SheSports provides a safe, moderated space where members can ask athletes questions, explore profiles and access behind-the-scenes content.

With the addition of the new athletes, SheSports now features 16 athletes across volleyball, soccer, basketball, swimming, bowling, softball, and track and field. Since launching in November 2025, the platform has expanded steadily in participation and engagement, with girls submitting questions and interacting with athletes.

SheSports co-founder Lexi Rodriguez said the expansion reflects growing demand from athletes seeking purpose-driven NIL partnerships.

"Women's sports are growing faster than ever," Rodriguez said. "But NIL opportunities haven't always grown at the same pace. This platform helps close that gap by giving athletes meaningful ways to earn while giving back."

Through the platform, girls can ask athletes questions about confidence, recruiting, academics, performance pressure, and mental health. Athletes respond through short video or written posts in a moderated environment designed to foster encouragement and community.

By compensating athletes for storytelling and engagement, SheSports creates structured NIL opportunities that help female athletes build their brands while supporting the next generation.

The SheSports app is available for free download in the Apple App Store and Google Play .

About SheSports

SheSports is an award-winning digital platform based in Omaha connecting girls ages 8 to 18 with female collegiate and professional athletes through authentic storytelling and shared experiences in sports. Co-founded in 2025 by Lexi Rodriguez, Melanie Krings, Kelly Krings, Connor Orr and Khaiersta Flowers English, the moderated platform allows girls to ask athletes real questions about confidence, identity and life in sports while creating Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for female athletes. Learn more at shesports.com and follow @she.sports.inc on Instagram , TikTok , Snapchat , Twitter , Facebook , Youtube , and Threads .

