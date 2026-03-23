Shianne Sampson Joins JumpCloud as CRO to Drive Global Growth Strategy

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. has announced the appointment of Shianne Sampson as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Sampson is a recognized revenue executive and people-first operator. She joins JumpCloud to spearhead global revenue growth and expand the company's mission of intelligent, secure IT.

Sampson's appointment follows the recent addition of Roland Palmer as Chief Information Security Officer. Both roles strengthen JumpCloud's leadership as the company grows quickly in enterprise and global markets.

"Shianne is a rare leader who combines deep operational rigor with a profound commitment to people and leadership development," said Rajat Bhargava, CEO, JumpCloud. "As we define the future of intelligent, secure IT, her ability to build durable, repeatable engines for growth is precisely what JumpCloud needs. Shianne doesn't just manage revenue; she builds the systems that make sophisticated security simple and accessible for our customers."

"I am incredibly impressed by the high-integrity leadership team and the unified approach JumpCloud has taken toward identity and device management," said Sampson. "There is a massive opportunity to win the unified platform narrative. My goal is to help our customers consolidate workflows into a single console for measurable time-to-value, while building a crisp, global playbook that allows us to grow faster without adding unnecessary complexity."

With over 20 years of experience, Sampson is known for excelling in complex, fast-moving environments. She has led large, distributed revenue organizations and scaled sales and customer teams through phases of rapid transformation.

Sampson's career is defined by her success in leading high-growth organizations through rapid transformation. She most recently served as CRO at Eventbrite, where she unified sales and operations to drive significant retention. Her deep expertise in scaling complex SaaS platforms was further honed through leadership roles at New Relic and Zenefits, alongside foundational growth experience at Yelp, where she founded Yelp University. She is also the published author of Triage: Sales Coaching and a dedicated executive coach.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® is the AI-powered unified IT management platform designed to secure the modern workforce. By consolidating identity, device, and access management, JumpCloud provides intelligent, secure IT that scales from human users to autonomous AI agents. We help organizations around the globe eliminate complexity and turn AI risk into an optimized advantage, ensuring the right people and agents have secure access to the right resources at all times.

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SOURCE JumpCloud, Inc.