Shield Advisory Group, with its Unique Consultancy Approach, Gives 'Credit' to Small Business with an Ally in D.C.

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Matthew Meehan, a two-decade veteran of Wall Street, and Founder/CEO of Shield Advisory Group, "my partners and I sensed the market demanded a fresh and innovative approach to business consulting. After much analysis and research, we have found the balance between accessibility and breadth of services American businesses crave." Matthew continued: "Tax credits are an often-overlooked strategy to minimize your business tax liabilities. This time around, the IRS actually applied a tax credit to the pandemic period resulting in refunds for small businesses." The Employee Retention Credit is a fully refundable tax credit for employers equal to 50 percent of qualified wages (including allocable qualified health plan expenses) that Eligible Employers pay their employees. This Employee Retention Credit originally applied to qualified wages paid after March 12, 2020, and before January 1, 2021, was extended under The American Rescue Plan to include 2021. The credit was increased to 70% of first $10,000 of qualified wages, per employee, per quarter."

Chad Brown , CPA Shield Advisory Group

Shield Advisory Group continuously scours the small business landscape seeking unique solutions for Small Business once only accessible to large businesses." offered Luigi Rosabianca, SAG Operations Manager. Shield Advisory Group's Executive Team painstakingly built an easy-to-use platform to offer their clientele access to this complex tax credit an army of white collared professionals would have difficulty to appreciate. Luigi Rosabianca, added, "What impresses me is not the breadth at which we are able to assist our Small Business clientele but the fact this vital program is still such a well-kept secret in America."

Our mission is to have the business owner focus on his or her core competencies while creating a structure fostering this concentration. Our Team handles all the rest – including the mundane.

IN UNPRECEDENTED TIMES…

Chad Brown, CPA, Founder/CEO of Mancon Solutions, specializing in tax credit programs maintains "during this unprecedented time, businesses require a global solution for the vast array of complex issues they face. From PPP loans to the Cares Act, as well as EIDL loans, American businesses need guidance to navigate this regulatory labyrinth."

The ERTC is one such Program SAG's innovation has brought to the fore for Small Business. Mr. Brown expanded by explaining, "while this program will sunset at the end of 2021, the credit can still be claimed on amended payroll tax returns for the three years from the date of filing."

The SAG Team leverages experience and vendor relationships for business owners expanding companies through quality, performance-based initiatives, development strategies and financing solutions.

