Shield AI and Palantir Technologies Deepen Strategic Partnership and Announce Deployment of Warp Speed

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield AI, the defense technology company building autonomy for the world, has announced it is expanding its work with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), a leading provider of AI systems, to develop and deliver large-scale command and control of autonomous uncrewed systems, including operations in GPS- and communications-denied environments. With Warp Speed, Palantir's manufacturing OS for American re-industrialization, Shield AI is doubling down on its commitment to delivering scalable, AI-powered solutions to protect service members and civilians.

Ryan Tseng, Shield AI’s CEO, signs strategic partnership deal while Ryan Taylor, Palantir’s Chief Revenue and Chief Legal Officer (left) and Dr. Alex Karp, Palantir’s Co-Founder and CEO (right) look on.

By leveraging Shield AI's advanced Hivemind software development kit, along with Palantir's suite of powerful software solutions—including enterprise resource planning, geospatial intelligence, and operational decision-making tools—the partnership combines the strengths of both companies to address the most critical defense challenges.



"Shield AI and Palantir have both built technology products proven in the most demanding environments," said Brandon Tseng, Shield AI's President, Co-founder, and former Navy SEAL. "Our partnership is about bringing together Palantir's software dominance and Shield AI's expertise in autonomy to deliver the best possible outcomes for customers. It's exciting to scale up what we've been working on together in this next chapter of our partnership."

This announcement builds on work Shield AI and Palantir showcased at the Association of the U.S. Army's (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Expo in October, where the companies demonstrated the integration of Shield AI's Hivemind with Palantir's Gaia. This integration created a unified command-and-control system for autonomous systems. Hivemind's proven autonomy capabilities—demonstrated on platforms like the V-BAT, F-16, MQM-178 Firejet, and Nova quadcopter—now seamlessly integrate with Gaia's geospatial intelligence tools, enabling real-time mission execution and precision targeting.

"The American Industrial Base needs Warp Speed," said Shyam Sankar, Palantir's Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President. "Shield AI stands out in their field, having achieved mission impact and product results where others have struggled. This partnership, and Shield AI's deploying of our newly announced manufacturing OS will enable faster and better delivery to customers, and ultimately aid in the defense of the West."

Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About Shield AI

Founded in 2015, Shield AI is a venture-backed defense technology company whose mission is to protect service members and civilians with intelligent systems. In pursuit of this mission, Shield AI is building the world's best AI pilot. Its AI pilot, Hivemind, has flown jets (F-16; MQM-178 Firejet), a vertical takeoff and landing drone (MQ-35 V-BAT), and three quadcopters (Nova, Nova 2, iPRD). The company has offices in San Diego, Dallas, Washington DC and abroad. Shield AI's products and people are currently in the field actively supporting operations with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. allies. For more information, visit www.shield.ai. Follow Shield AI on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

