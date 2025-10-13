Shield AI and Parry Labs Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver Integrated Autonomy at the Edge

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield AI and Parry Labs today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to integrate advanced autonomy with edge computing.

The collaboration pairs Shield AI's Hivemind software with Parry Labs' STRATIA® software, Virtual Integration Workspace, and edge-compute hardware. Together, the companies will deliver an integrated solution designed to give warfighters speed, resilience, and interoperability in contested environments.

"Integrating Hivemind with Parry Labs' digital-engineering and edge-infrastructure capabilities allows us to deliver mission autonomy to new platforms faster," said Tom Schaefer, Vice President of Hivemind Engineering at Shield AI. "This partnership expands the reach of our autonomy architecture across services and missions, providing operators with a trusted, interoperable foundation for operations in GPS- and comms-denied environments."

"This collaboration creates a force multiplier for the warfighter," said John "JD" Parkes, CEO of Parry Labs. "By combining Shield AI's proven autonomy stack with our edge AI infrastructure, we are bringing leading technologies together and scaling them across DoD's most important programs."

Under the MoU, Shield AI and Parry Labs will align their software products with the Autonomy-Enabled Ground Reference Architecture (A-GRA) and jointly demonstrate their combined capabilities. The companies will also explore additional integration opportunities across autonomy software, mission systems, and edge computing. The partnership will focus on enabling U.S. military services and partners to accelerate the adoption of scalable, open, and interoperable mission autonomy.

About Shield AI

Founded in 2015, Shield AI is a venture-backed deep-tech company with the mission of protecting service members and civilians with intelligent systems. Its products include the V-BAT aircraft, Hivemind Enterprise, and the Hivemind Vision product lines. With nine offices and facilities across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific, Shield AI's technology actively supports operations worldwide. For more information, visit www.shield.ai. Follow Shield AI on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Parry Labs

Parry Labs is a defense technology company delivering open, modular software and precision hardware that enables the U.S. military and its allies to modernize, connect, and deploy new capabilities with speed and impact. Through the unification of autonomy, AI, and command and control, Parry Labs builds integrated, mission-ready platforms built for the fight, designed to move faster, adapt smarter, and deliver advantage where it matters most. For more information, visit www.parrylabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

