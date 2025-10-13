General Dynamics Land Systems and Parry Labs Partner to Advance Digital Integration for Combat Systems

Strategic teaming agreement leverages complementary strengths to deliver secure, flexible, and rapidly updatable solutions for Army modernization

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Land Systems and Parry Labs today announced a strategic teaming agreement to collaborate on advancing digital integration for combat systems. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering modernization solutions that keep pace with evolving Army requirements, including the ability to rapidly maintain, sustain, and integrate new technology across General Dynamics Land Systems platforms.

"Parry Labs is focused on enabling the Army to move at the speed of modern warfare," said John "JD" Parkes, CEO and Founder of Parry Labs. "Through this teaming agreement with General Dynamics Land Systems, we are bringing commercial AI infrastructure and an end-to-end software delivery environment that ensures the Army's leading ground combat systems maintain dominance through continuous software delivery."

General Dynamics Land Systems brings proven leadership in combat vehicle platforms, while Parry Labs contributes deep expertise in digital engineering, software integration, and edge computing. Together, the companies offer a complementary blend of capabilities that enable rapid, secure, and adaptable upgrades across mission systems. By leveraging open architectures and Parry's digital integration toolkit, the team will deliver continuous software upgrades, streamline integration costs, and accelerate deployment of new capabilities.

"General Dynamics Land Systems is committed to ensuring our service members have the most advanced and adaptable combat systems in the world," said Jim Pasquarette, VP, Strategic Planning of General Dynamics Land Systems. "Our partnership with Parry Labs reinforces that commitment by creating a pathway for faster, more flexible, and more resilient digital modernization across our family of systems."

The teaming agreement positions General Dynamics Land Systems and Parry Labs to pursue joint opportunities that emphasize safe, secure, and rapid software delivery to the warfighter, while advancing open system standards to ensure long-term flexibility and interoperability. The companies plan to highlight their partnership during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. and continue aligning on future initiatives to accelerate Army modernization.

About General Dynamics Land Systems

Land Systems is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD). General Dynamics Land Systems provides innovative design, engineering, technology, production, and full life-cycle support for land combat vehicles around the globe. The company's extensive experience, customer-first focus and seasoned supply chain network provide unmatched capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies. More information about General Dynamics Land Systems is available at www.gdls.com.

About Parry Labs

Parry Labs integrates modular software, precision hardware, and AI infrastructure to enhance data interoperability across platforms and accelerate decision-making at the edge. Parry Labs makes combat systems more connected, flexible, and ready to adapt to the realities of modern warfare.

