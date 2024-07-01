Shield AI's V-BAT Selected for $198 Million Contract to Provide U.S. Coast Guard with Maritime Unmanned Aircraft System Services

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield AI, the defense technology company building the world's best AI pilot, announced today that the U.S. Coast Guard has awarded the company a $198,106,876 indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity firm fixed-price contract to provide Contractor Owned Contractor Operated (COCO) Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) services. This service will be implemented using the V-BAT unmanned aircraft system (UAS).

During Exercise New Horizon in the Arabian Gulf, October 2021, a V-BAT operates above Royal Bahrain Naval Force fast-attack craft RBNS Abdul Rahman Al-fadel (P 22), right, U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Maui (WPB 1304), center, and a Bahrain coast guard patrol boat. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth. A V-BAT in flight over the California coast. Photo by Shield AI. A V-BAT in flight over the California coast. Photo by Shield AI.

"We're excited to support the U.S. Coast Guard with their ISR operations. All maritime vessels will become drone carriers as maritime forces move to deploy distributed, affordable, intelligent drones. V-BAT's selection by the U.S. Coast Guard is indicative of a broader marker movement where increasingly customers are recognizing they can accomplish the vast majority of their mission sets with affordable drones rather than exquisite, expensive crewed or uncrewed aircraft," said Brandon Tseng, Shield AI's President, Co-founder, and former Navy SEAL.

The V-BAT series aircraft is the only operationally deployed single-engine ducted fan vertical takeoff and land (VTOL) UAS that can launch and recover from a hover and fly on wing in horizontal flight. With more than five years of persistent operational experience at sea, U.S. and international customers view the V-BAT as a flexible platform capable of performing Group 2 to Group 5 UAS missions and beyond.

About Shield AI

Founded in 2015, Shield AI is a venture-backed defense technology company whose mission is to protect service members and civilians with intelligent systems. In pursuit of this mission, Shield AI is building the world's best AI pilot. Its AI pilot, Hivemind, has flown jets (F-16; MQM-178 Firejet), a vertical takeoff and landing drone (MQ-35 V-BAT), and three quadcopters (Nova, Nova 2, iPRD). The company has offices in San Diego, Dallas, Washington, D.C., and abroad. Shield AI's products and people are currently in the field actively supporting operations with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. allies. For more information, visit www.shield.ai. Follow Shield AI on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

