Shield Compliance Introduces New Brand and Expanded Compliance Solutions for High-Risk Business Banking

Unified platform now supports monitoring and onboarding for cannabis-related businesses, Money Services Businesses, and other highly regulated lines of business.

PHOENIX, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Bank Director's Acquire or Be Acquired conference, Shield Compliance announced the launch of a refreshed brand identity, including a new logo, visual system, and tagline: "In It. With You." The rebrand reflects Shield's role as a trusted advisor to financial institutions navigating complex, highly regulated lines of business and its expanded focus beyond cannabis banking.

When it comes to high-risk business banking, Shield is In it. With you.

Since 2018, Shield has been an industry-leading provider of compliance solutions for financial institutions serving licensed cannabis operators. The company's flagship products, Shield Assure for ongoing account monitoring and Shield Engage for new client onboarding, have now been expanded to address the regulatory requirements, due diligence processes, and operational challenges associated with banking Money Services Businesses (MSBs), digital asset providers, and other high-risk business customers.

"By taking advantage of the new capabilities in our products, banks and credit unions can stay ahead of evolving compliance demands, streamline onboarding and monitoring, and strengthen their oversight across both cannabis-related businesses (CRBs), MSBs, and other high-risk business customers within Shield's unified ecosystem," said Tony Repanich, President and CEO at Shield Compliance. "This expansion allows our clients to responsibly manage risk and compliance while capitalizing on new growth opportunities in underserved markets."

More than a visual refresh, the rebrand is intended to better communicate Shield's operational philosophy and the differentiated way it partners with financial institutions to help them serve high-risk lines of business efficiently and confidently.

"Our new brand is about alignment between who we are, how we work, and what our clients value most," said Jenna Meyer, Chief Operating Officer at Shield Compliance. "Financial institutions consistently tell us how much they value the strength of our partnerships and the trust we've built together. Our new tagline, 'In It. With You,' reflects that shared commitment."

"This isn't just a new design," Repanich added. "It's a renewed promise to our clients that we're fully invested in their success today and as the regulatory landscape continues to evolve."

Shield Compliance empowers financial institutions and financial service providers to deliver high-risk business banking and financial services with confidence, precision, and trust, combining its advanced technology with deep regulatory and industry expertise. When it comes to high-risk business banking, Shield is In it. With you. For more information, visit shieldbanking.com or contact [email protected].

