Shield of Odin and Bespoke Concierge MD Announce Strategic Partnership Expanding Nationwide Access to Concierge Medical Care

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield of Odin today announced a strategic partnership with Bespoke Concierge MD, expanding access to licensed, high-touch concierge medical care for veterans, executives, and global clients across the United States. The partnership brings together Shield of Odin's veteran-focused medical infrastructure with Bespoke Concierge MD's nationwide physician network to deliver private-pay healthcare services designed around access, continuity, and patient choice.

The collaboration reflects a growing demand among veterans and professionals for healthcare options that operate outside traditional insurance-driven models while maintaining clinical integrity, ethical boundaries, and regulatory compliance.

"This collaboration gives veterans lawful choice and continuity of care—without bureaucracy," said Ryan Hawley, Founder and CEO of Shield of Odin. "Veterans are allowed to seek private medical care, pay privately, and decide how they engage with the healthcare system. This partnership respects that right while maintaining clear professional boundaries."

Expanding Access to Concierge Medicine Nationwide

Through the partnership, eligible clients will gain access to Bespoke Concierge MD's network of licensed physicians across all 50 states, offering concierge-style primary, preventive, and functional medicine services. Care is delivered through private-pay arrangements and is not billed to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or any government program.

Services available through the partnership may include:

Preventive and primary care

Functional, longevity, and performance-focused medicine

Chronic condition management and care coordination

Direct physician access and extended visit time

Multi-state care delivery where legally permitted

All Bespoke Concierge MD physicians practice independently and in accordance with state licensing requirements, professional standards, and applicable telehealth laws.

Physician Leadership Perspective

Dr. Zaid Fadul, MD, representing Bespoke Concierge MD, emphasized the clinical and ethical foundation of the partnership.

"At its core, concierge medicine is about restoring the doctor–patient relationship," said Dr. Zaid Fadul, MD. "This partnership allows physicians to practice medicine the way it was intended—thoughtfully, ethically, and without artificial constraints—while giving veterans and other clients access to comprehensive, personalized care. Just as importantly, it maintains a clear separation between clinical medicine and any benefits or administrative processes."

Clear Separation from VA Benefits and Claims Processes

Both organizations emphasized that participation in concierge medical care is entirely elective and does not influence VA benefits, disability claims, or adjudication outcomes. The partnership does not involve claims submission, representation, or communication with VA decision-makers.

"Concierge medicine is healthcare—not advocacy, and not claims engineering," Hawley said. "We are intentional about separating clinical care from benefits processes. That separation protects veterans, providers, and the integrity of the system."

Shield of Odin reiterated that it is not affiliated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and does not bill or contract with the VA.

Integrating Veteran-Focused Infrastructure with Personalized Care

While Bespoke Concierge MD delivers clinical care, Shield of Odin provides veteran-focused infrastructure designed to support clarity, education, and coordination—without encroaching on clinical independence or regulatory boundaries.

The partnership is designed for veterans and professionals who:

Prefer private-pay healthcare models

Seek enhanced access to licensed physicians

Require continuity of care across locations

Value transparency and time-intensive medical care

"Veterans are not a monolith," Hawley said. "Some rely entirely on the VA, others choose to supplement their care privately. Our role is to support lawful choice—not replace existing systems."

Commitment to Ethical, Patient-Centered Care

Both Shield of Odin and Bespoke Concierge MD emphasized that the partnership is grounded in ethical practice, transparency, and patient autonomy. Marketing, disclosures, and service delivery are structured to avoid implied guarantees, misrepresentation, or confusion regarding the role of private medical care in relation to government programs.

"This partnership reflects a shared philosophy," Hawley concluded. "High-quality healthcare should be accessible, ethical, and honest about what it can—and cannot—do."

SOURCE Odin Industries LLC