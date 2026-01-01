Shield of Odin Issues Educational Clarification on Independent Medical Documentation for Veterans

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid growing confusion, misinformation, and inconsistent practices in the private veteran services marketplace, Shield of Odin today released a public educational clarification explaining what independent medical documentation is, how it is properly used within the VA disability process, and what veterans should reasonably expect when engaging such services.

The clarification is intended to help veterans make informed decisions as demand for private medical opinions—such as Nexus Letters and Disability Benefits Questionnaires (DBQs)—continues to increase alongside VA backlogs and administrative complexity.

"Independent medical documentation is a legitimate and lawful component of the VA disability process, but it is also one of the most misunderstood," said Ryan Hawley, Founder and CEO of Shield of Odin. "When medical evidence is misrepresented as advocacy, or sold as a guaranteed outcome, veterans are the ones who ultimately pay the price."

Clarifying the Role of Independent Medical Documentation

Independent medical opinions, including Nexus Letters and DBQs, are recognized forms of medical evidence when completed by licensed clinicians operating within their professional scope and supported by appropriate medical rationale. Such opinions may be submitted by veterans as part of a VA disability claim, but they do not replace VA examinations, override adjudication authority, or compel a specific outcome.

Shield of Odin emphasized that medical documentation serves a narrow and specific purpose: to provide a clinician's professional medical opinion based on available records, clinical evaluation where appropriate, and accepted medical literature.

"Medical documentation is not advocacy, and it is not a guarantee," Hawley said. "A medical opinion is one piece of evidence among many. When those distinctions are blurred, expectations become unrealistic and trust erodes."

Concerns Regarding Industry Practices

Shield of Odin noted that the rapid growth of private services in this space has resulted in inconsistent standards, vague marketing language, and, in some cases, practices that place veterans at risk of confusion or financial harm.

The organization cautioned veterans to be skeptical of services that:

Promise specific VA ratings or outcomes

Suggest insider influence over VA adjudication

Combine medical opinions with claims strategy or representation

Fail to clearly disclose provider credentials or limitations

"These are warning signs," Hawley said. "Veterans should not be asked to suspend common sense simply because the process is stressful."

Key Educational Principles Emphasized by Shield of Odin

As part of its clarification, Shield of Odin highlighted several core principles veterans should understand before seeking independent medical documentation:

Medical opinions must be grounded in evidence , including record review, clinical judgment, and accepted medical literature

, including record review, clinical judgment, and accepted medical literature Providers must be properly licensed and practicing strictly within their authorized scope

and practicing strictly within their authorized scope No private entity can promise, guarantee, or influence a VA disability rating

Medical opinions must remain independent, free from coaching, representation, or claims strategy

Shield of Odin further emphasized that independent medical documentation should never be presented as a substitute for legal counsel, accredited representation, or VA decision-making.

Encouraging Informed Consent and Veteran Due Diligence

Shield of Odin encourages veterans to ask direct, specific questions before engaging any private medical documentation service, including:

Who is the provider completing the opinion?

What are their credentials and licensure?

What methodology is used to form the medical opinion?

What are the limitations of the service being provided?

"This is about informed consent," Hawley stated. "Veterans should understand exactly what they are—and are not—purchasing. Transparency protects veterans, providers, and the system as a whole."

A Commitment to Education and Ethical Access

Shield of Odin stated that the clarification is part of a broader commitment to ethical access, transparency, and professionalism within the veteran medical documentation space. The organization reiterated that it is not affiliated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, does not submit claims, does not represent veterans before the VA, and does not guarantee outcomes.

"Our goal is to reduce confusion, not capitalize on it," Hawley concluded. "Veterans deserve clear information, realistic expectations, and medical services grounded in ethics—not marketing." For more information about Shield of Odin's services, visit www.shieldofodin.com or call 1-855-VETS-MED.

