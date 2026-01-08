What a Better VA Benefits Process Could Look Like--Without Leaving Veterans Behind

Ryan Hawley, CEO of Shield of Odin, outlines a need for common sense standards in the Veterans Services Industry

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My name is Ryan Hawley. I work in veteran healthcare and medical documentation, and I spend a lot of time talking with veterans who are trying to navigate the VA disability benefits process. Most of them aren't angry at the VA. They're overwhelmed by it.

That distinction matters.

The VA is a massive institution tasked with serving millions of veterans, many with complex medical histories and service records that span decades. The system is under strain, but it is not broken beyond repair. In fact, there is a path forward—one that supports the VA's mission, protects veterans from exploitation, and allows ethical private options to exist without chaos.

A better VA benefits process doesn't require tearing anything down. It requires alignment.

Start With Clear, Consistent Medical Standards

At its core, the VA disability process relies on medical evidence. That evidence should be evaluated using clear, consistent standards—regardless of whether it comes from a VA clinician or a licensed private provider.

Veterans should not feel like they are rolling the dice based on who examined them or which office handled their claim. When standards are transparent and applied consistently, trust follows.

Private medical opinions—when properly prepared—should be evaluated on the quality of their reasoning and clinical support, not dismissed simply because they are private. The law already allows this. The system should reflect it clearly and consistently.

Make the Process Understandable to Veterans

One of the biggest failures in the current system is communication.

Most veterans don't understand what evidence matters, how it is weighed, or why a claim was denied. That lack of clarity creates frustration and, worse, makes veterans vulnerable to bad actors who promise shortcuts or guaranteed results.

A better system would explain decisions in plain language. It would tell veterans what was missing, what was considered, and what could reasonably be done next. Transparency reduces appeals, builds confidence, and cuts down on misinformation.

Support Ethical Private Options—With Guardrails

Veterans have the legal right to seek private medical care and independent medical opinions. That right should be protected, not stigmatized.

Ethical private providers can help fill access gaps, provide additional medical clarity, and support veterans who choose to pay privately for services. When done correctly, private medical evidence complements the VA—it does not undermine it.

But support must come with guardrails.

Private medical services should be clearly medical, not marketing-driven. They should disclose provider credentials, avoid guarantees, and stay separate from claims representation. Veterans deserve medical opinions, not sales pitches.

Condemn Claim Sharks—Unequivocally

There is no place in the veteran benefits ecosystem for claim sharks.

Companies that charge excessive contingency fees, promise outcomes, obscure credentials, or imply influence over VA decisions are not helping veterans—they are exploiting confusion. They thrive in the gaps created by complexity and delay.

Condemning these practices should not be controversial. Protecting veterans from predatory behavior strengthens the VA, strengthens legitimate private providers, and restores confidence in the system as a whole.

Respect the VA's Role While Improving the Experience

The VA is not the enemy. It is a critical institution staffed by professionals who, in most cases, are doing the best they can within a demanding system.

A better benefits process doesn't frame reform as opposition. It frames reform as partnership—between the VA, ethical private providers, veteran service organizations, and, most importantly, veterans themselves.

The goal should be simple: fewer delays, clearer decisions, better communication, and less room for exploitation.

A System Worthy of Veterans

Veterans are not asking for special treatment. They are asking for a process that is understandable, fair, and respectful of their time and service.

We can support the VA while acknowledging its limits. We can allow private options without inviting abuse. And we can shut down claim sharks without restricting veterans' rights.

A better VA benefits process is not about choosing sides. It's about choosing standards.

If we do that, everyone benefits—especially the veterans who earned it.

Learn More

Veterans who want to learn more about ethical private medical options or independent medical documentation can visit https://www.shieldofodin.com or contact [email protected]. All services are elective, privately paid, and provided without affiliation to or endorsement by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

SOURCE Odin Industries LLC