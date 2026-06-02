Shift Browser Launches Second Annual $25K Impact Grant for Tech Innovators

Browser company expands commitment to sustainability with unrestricted funding for startups and entrepreneurs

VICTORIA, BC, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Shift , the world's most customizable browser, today announced, with support of Redbrick, the return of its $25,000 USD Shift Impact Grant, supporting startups, nonprofits, and entrepreneurs across the U.S. and Canada working at the intersection of technology and environmental sustainability.

Applications will be open from June 2 through July 2, 2026. Canadian and US early-stage founders and innovators are encouraged to apply. The selected recipient will be announced in August, 2026.

Now in its second year, the Shift Impact Grant expands the company's commitment to sustainability. Shift's Carbon Meter allows browser users to measure and offset the environmental impact of their digital activity, as well as the company's commitment to maintaining carbon-neutral operations.

The inaugural grant attracted applications across North America, highlighting growing interest in sustainability-driven technology innovation.

"Last year's response confirmed something we already believed," said Neil Henderson, CEO of Shift. "The tech community doesn't lack ideas. It often lacks investment and that push to move forward. This grant exists to provide that momentum and help accelerate solutions that make the digital economy more sustainable."

Last year's Impact Grant recipient was FireSwarm Solutions ™, a Canadian autonomous systems company developing advanced ultra-heavy-lift drone swarm technology for wildfire response, emergency operations, and other critical missions where resilience and rapid deployment matter most.

"We've seen firsthand how meaningful support at the right stage can accelerate innovation and real-world impact," said Melanie Bitner, Co-founder and CMO at FireSwarm Solutions. "Shift's support has played an important role in helping FireSwarm advance from early development toward operational deployment, supporting the continued refinement of our AI-enabled technology designed to assist communities and responders in increasingly complex disaster response environments."

The Shift Impact Grant provides unrestricted funding, allowing recipients the flexibility to deploy resources where they can make the greatest impact.

The grant reflects a broader philosophy at Shift: that technology companies have a responsibility not only to build innovative products but also to help foster a more sustainable digital ecosystem. As part of the Redbrick portfolio of companies, Shift is a Certified B Corporation that views sustainability as fundamental to how it builds products, supports customers, and invests in the future of technology.

Why sustainability in tech?

As digital infrastructure expands, from cloud computing to streaming and AI, the environmental impact of the technology sector continues to grow. Addressing these challenges will require new ideas, tools, and innovations from across the tech ecosystem.

Shift believes the same industry contributing to these challenges also holds the potential to help solve them, if innovators are supported early. That belief is reflected in Shift's approach to building tools that help users better understand and reduce the environmental footprint of their digital lives.

Canadian and US early-stage founders and innovators are encouraged to apply by July 2, 2026 at 11:59PM PT at https://shift.com/impact-grant/ .

About Shift

Shift is a customizable browser built to help professionals consolidate apps, manage multiple accounts and reduce digital overload. Designed for control, flexibility and transparency, Shift is redefining what the modern browser can be. As part of the Redbrick portfolio of companies, Shift is a Certified B Corp and a pioneer in carbon-neutral browsing.

Learn more at www.shift.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Redbrick

Redbrick builds, acquires, and operates innovative companies, providing the strategic guidance and shared resources that enable them to scale. With expertise in finance, people and culture, and marketing, Redbrick fuels the success of its portfolio—Animoto, Delivra, Duplex, Leadpages, Shift, Paved, Quartz—while supporting long-term sustainability. Headquartered in Victoria, BC, Redbrick is a Certified B Corporation and has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers for five consecutive years.

SOURCE Shift Technologies Inc.