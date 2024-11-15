Shift4 Payments Set to Join the S&P MidCap 400

Nov 15, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will replace R1 RCM Inc. (NASD:RCM) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, November 20. TowerBrook Capital Partners and Clayton, Dublier & Rice will acquire R1 RCM in a transaction expected to be completed on or about November 19.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

November 20, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Shift4 Payments

FOUR

Financials

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

R1 RCM

RCM

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

