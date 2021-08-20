SHIFT44 Named as 2x Honoree to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2021 for the 2nd Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that SHIFT44 is No. 2,224 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. For the second consecutive year, a 192% three-year growth rate landed SHIFT44 in the ranks of the Inc. 5000.

"With high focus and effort on our technology, we are able to bring consumers and marketers together better than ever," SHIFT44 CEO Corey McCutchen said. "Our team is honored to make the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year, and we owe our continued success to our partners we work with day in and day out."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

ABOUT SHIFT44

SHIFT44 is a data-driven marketing services company which helps companies acquire their best customers by utilizing our proprietary digital technology and expansive consumer audience. Led by a team of industry veterans, the company provides customized solutions for customer acquisition services by leveraging self-declared, 1st party data including demographic, attitudinal & behavioral insights. We provide meaningful content that captures audiences at scale and connects advertisers with consumers on a performance-based marketing model. We work with large consumer brands, advertising agencies, and growth-minded marketers across the United States. Learn more at www.shift44.com

