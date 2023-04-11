SHIFTED Launches Groundbreaking Post-Workout Recovery Supplement

EUGENE, Ore., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shifted, LLC makers of the popular, scientifically based SHIFTED pre-workout supplements, has announced its latest innovation: SHIFTED Recovery.

Formulated by SHIFTED's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Adam Gonzalez, SHIFTED Recovery is an optimal blend of free form essential amino acids (EAAs) and clear whey protein isolate to achieve a sustained elevation in muscle protein synthesis and maximize muscle recovery after intense training.

According to Dr. Gonzalez, "Recent research has suggested that the recovery and muscle-building response to EAAs + whey protein isolate is greater than whey protein alone. Our goal with SHIFTED Recovery was to build the most effective workout recovery product based on the latest science. Athletes who use SHIFTED Recovery can know that they are maximizing the results of their effort."

SHIFTED's revolutionary blend utilizes an optimal 10 gram dose of free-form EAAs for rapid amino acid absorption and availability for the muscle. SHIFTED Recovery also has 10 grams of whey protein isolate to sustain and maximize the muscle building effect.

Recent studies have shown that high doses of EAAs (such as those found in free form EAAs and whey protein isolate) are required to drive the muscle-building process. SHIFTED Recovery assures an adequate delivery of amino acids to recover maximally.

SHIFTED also included tart cherry powder in its Recovery product which has been shown to reduce muscle soreness and improve performance recovery.

SHIFTED Recovery comes in a deliciously refreshing flavor called Tropical Berry that is reminiscent of mango. Unlike most protein heavy post-workout drinks, SHIFTED Recovery is easy to drink and easy on the stomach.

