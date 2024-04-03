SHIFTKEY AND ONSHIFT CONTINUE TO DRIVE IMPACT WITH SAMI ONE YEAR AFTER LAUNCH

In One Year, 600+ Facilities Filled Over 245,000 Shifts With Schedule Automation Marketplace Integration (SAMI), Bringing Customers A Collective $111m Increase In Revenue

DALLAS, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, ShiftKey , a leading technology marketplace disrupting healthcare through data and workforce empowerment, and OnShift, a ShiftKey brand, launched their Schedule Automation Marketplace Integration (SAMI), a first-of-its-kind system that combines the full power of ShiftKey's workforce marketplace and OnShift's dashboard view and data. The result was empowering facilities with the resources and data-driven insights needed to make strategic workforce decisions in the short and long term.

Over the past year, SAMI has grown to provide more than 600 healthcare organizations with a complete view of their schedule — giving total transparency and visibility into workforce planning. These tools have helped organizations build a complete schedule proactively and cost-effectively, driving census growth that has generated more than $111M in annualized revenue for facilities (or customers) using SAMI.

SAMI's impact

The implementation of SAMI has yielded remarkable results. Within the last six months alone, facilities who have seen an increase in census have been able to increase occupancy by 8%. This is a notable jump from the previous six months which saw a 6% increase in census for facilities that were using SAMI, and substantially higher than the national average increase of census, which was at just 1.26%. Moreover, the platform has effectively reduced unfilled shifts by up to 90%, alleviating the burden on schedulers and resulting in significant time savings amounting to a total of 51,000 hours. This streamlined approach has translated into substantial cost savings, with organizations collectively saving over $760K on administrative hours. SAMI users have also seen a remarkable reduction in agency hours by 45%, indicating a shift towards more efficient workforce planning practices. Additionally, employees within SAMI-enabled facilities have embraced the technology, with up to a 71% increase in shift requests, highlighting newfound flexibility and empowerment in their work arrangements.

"To best manage temporary worker use, communities need to accurately manage their schedule and be proactive in filling needs," said Joe Schiller, Vice President of Human Resources, Tutera Senior Living & Health Care. "SAMI enables us to gauge the proactiveness of communities in meeting their internal staffing needs while equipping us with the necessary tools to establish procedural safeguards for scheduling independent workers within budget constraints. With a focus on accurate scheduling, communities can ensure they are within budget every time."

Industry recognition and awards

ShiftKey has garnered recent recognition as an innovative solution and a disruptor of inflexible work models. Through its groundbreaking approach, with technologies such as SAMI, ShiftKey has revolutionized work by offering tools and technology to ensure better visibility into workforce needs. This acknowledgment underscores ShiftKey's commitment to reshaping the landscape of the modern workforce, empowering workers, and transforming the healthcare industry. Recent awards include:

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies ShiftKey is one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2024 for its mission to help healthcare workers efficiently schedule shifts with the support of solutions like SAMI.

McKnights Tech Awards ShiftKey and OnShift were honored with the 2023 Tech Partner of the Year Silver Award in the Skilled Nursing track by McKnights for their collaborative scheduling platform SAMI (Schedule Automation Marketplace Integration).



"The one-year anniversary of SAMI is really exciting for us because we are seeing fast and tangible impact for the healthcare facilities who are choosing to adopt it," said Mike Vitek, CEO, ShiftKey. "We're adding hundreds of facilities every quarter, all of which are actively benefiting from this technology and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. It's helping healthcare facilities save time, save money and increase patient population while helping them anticipate workforce gaps further ahead. And it's helping the healthcare workforce have more flexibility in their schedules, which is something we know is needed in order for these caretakers in order to stay in the field. The success of SAMI underscores what a significant gap there was in our industry and how technology like this one is actively solving it."

About ShiftKey

ShiftKey is a technology company committed to transforming access and integrity in the workforce. By leveraging data and a marketplace approach to connect independent licensed professionals with facilities with open workforce needs, ShiftKey is playing a vital role in advancing empowered work, stability and solutions for professionals, facilities and the people they serve. With 10,000 healthcare facilities and hundreds of thousands of independent licensed professionals on the platform, ShiftKey is the market leader in strategic workforce solutions, driving a more sustainable, inclusive and profitable workforce economy for the future. For more information, visit www.ShiftKey.com.

