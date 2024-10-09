ShiftKey Appoints AI Leader to Drive Innovative Technology Solutions

Ashish Pagey Joins ShiftKey to Lead AI Strategy and Transform User Solutions

DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftKey , a leading technology marketplace disrupting healthcare through data and workforce empowerment, has announced the appointment of Ashish Pagey as its Vice President of Artificial Intelligence. This new strategic role underscores ShiftKey's commitment to innovation and responsibly leveraging cutting-edge technology in order to drive efficiency, support better decision-making, and improve business outcomes. With a proven track record of pioneering groundbreaking AI innovations with tangible results, Pagey brings a wealth of expertise that will enable ShiftKey to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence.

"ShiftKey is a well-established technology leader, and its track record of building innovative technology to help solve the healthcare workforce crisis was what really drew me to the organization, " said Pagey. "I'm excited to help transform the way facilities operate by bringing AI into the space. I know that this technology will help facilities make better data-driven decisions and accelerate task automation, which will reduce administrative burdens and ultimately improve outcomes on both sides of the coin."

In his new role, Pagey will spearhead efforts to integrate AI strategically into ShiftKey's business and product strategies. This includes building robust processes for evaluating opportunities, developing AI models, and deploying them responsibly and impactfully. Collaborating closely with legal and security teams, he will ensure the effective and ethical use of AI across the organization. His vision aligns seamlessly with ShiftKey's mission to disrupt outdated systems and find better ways to serve users and facilities effectively within the marketplace.

"Our innovative approach to solving the workforce crisis serves as a needed outlet for the healthcare industry, and continued investment in AI provides tremendous opportunity to unlock further breathing room," said Mike Vitek, CEO of ShiftKey. "Ashish's visionary approach to AI aligns perfectly with our mission to transform the workforce marketplace through responsible innovation."

By leveraging AI to enhance ShiftKey's position as a tech leader, this appointment marks a significant step toward delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine industry standards.

About ShiftKey

ShiftKey is a technology company committed to transforming access and integrity in the workforce. By leveraging data and a marketplace approach to connect independent licensed professionals with facilities with open workforce needs, ShiftKey is playing a vital role in advancing empowered work, stability and solutions for professionals, facilities and the people they serve. With 10,000 healthcare facilities and hundreds of thousands of independent licensed professionals on the platform, ShiftKey is the market leader in strategic workforce solutions, driving a more sustainable, inclusive and profitable workforce economy for the future. For more information, visit www.ShiftKey.com.

SOURCE ShiftKey