ShiftMed Acquires CareerStaff Unlimited MSP to Expand Leading Digital On-Demand Nursing Platform

On-Demand marketplace platform acquires CareerStaff Unlimited from Genesis HealthCare and executes a seven-year exclusive staffing and workforce agreement

MCLEAN, Va., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed , a leader in On-Demand workforce technology, announced today its acquisition of CareerStaff Unlimited from Genesis HealthCare (Genesis), a national post-acute care provider. CareerStaff is one of the healthcare industry's leading per diem and contract managed service providers (MSP). ShiftMed, in combination with CareerStaff, will provide services to Genesis at over 200 skilled nursing and 1,200 Powerback Rehabilitation locations, under a seven-year exclusive agreement.

ShiftMed is the first platform to support Health Systems across all settings, including acute, post-acute, and in-home settings. CareerStaff's industry leading MSP will be an integral addition to ShiftMed's value proposition to healthcare clients.

"The integration of CareerStaff with ShiftMed allows us to fulfill 100% of our clients' On Demand needs through one workforce platform. By merging ShiftMed's acclaimed mobile-first suite of products with CareerStaff's top-tier MSP solution, we're establishing the industry's first end-to-end digital MSP," said Todd Walrath, CEO of ShiftMed.

CareerStaff simplifies staffing management for healthcare providers by offering access to a network of over 1,000 staffing companies nationwide. This enables clients to control postings through a single VMS, consolidate contracts, and lower agency spend. The platform includes scheduling, shift confirmation, credentialing, invoice reconciliation, and fraud control. Clients can easily post shifts through a single interface, eliminating the need for multiple point solutions. ShiftMed adds "intelligent routing" to reduce agency costs by efficiently distributing orders among the internal workforce and the most cost-effective external agencies.

"CareerStaff has been integral to Genesis affiliated locations over the past decade, and we are thrilled to leverage ShiftMed's On-Demand technology and internal staffing platform to enhance patient outcomes and achieve optimal staffing levels," said David Harrington, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis.

For more information about ShiftMed and its innovative healthcare workforce management solutions, visit https://www.shiftmed.com .

About ShiftMed:

ShiftMed Workforce Management Platform empowers healthcare facilities across all segments – acute care hospitals, post-acute care centers, and in-home settings – to effectively manage staffing challenges and optimize their workforce. We leverage the industry's largest W-2 healthcare workforce marketplace, seamlessly connecting over 2,000 facilities with a network of 350,000 credentialed nursing professionals. This translates to a single, comprehensive platform for managing your entire workforce ecosystem.

ShiftMed offers a suite of solutions tailored to your specific needs. ShiftMed Flex equips your internal staff with custom-branded mobile app technology, empowering them to fill scheduling gaps and reduce labor costs. ShiftMed On-Demand allows you to tap into our extensive W-2 healthcare workforce to expand your float pool, reduce reliance on travel nurses, and seamlessly fill open shifts with qualified local nurses. Finally, the ShiftMed Unlimited Network offers unmatched shift fulfillment through the world's first Digital MSP, ensuring consistent, high-quality care coverage. For more information, visit www.shiftmed.com .

About CareerStaff Unlimited, LLC

CareerStaff Unlimited, LLC is a leader in the delivery of workforce solutions and staffing services for the healthcare industry. Our mission is to connect our clients with talented healthcare professionals ensuring the delivery of exceptional patient care. We serve our mission by leveraging a national network of offices throughout the United States. CareerStaff's services include local, travel, and per diem employment opportunities for nurses, therapists, and pharmacists. Additionally, CareerStaff provides Managed Service Programs to hundreds of healthcare facilities nationally. By offering unparalleled customer service, unique placement opportunities, top pay and benefits, and employment that meets the lifestyle requirements of our clinicians, CareerStaff attracts high-quality clinicians who transition well to new environments and rapidly assimilate into facility teams. To learn more about CareerStaff Unlimited, LLC, visit www.careerstaff.com .

SOURCE ShiftMed