ShiftMed Supports Pipeline Health to Provide Flexible Labor Solutions to Southern California

The health system's four hospitals will now be able to fill open shifts through ShiftMed's integrated workforce marketplace

MCLEAN, Va., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed, the leader in On-Demand workforce technology, announces its engagement with Pipeline Health , a Southern California community-based hospital system. Through this collaboration, the health system will have access to ShiftMed's pool of healthcare professionals (HCPs), as well as the platform's scheduling and onboarding capabilities, to streamline staffing and workforce management operations.

Pipeline will have access to ShiftMed's network of vetted healthcare professionals, facilitating seamless real-time shift fulfillment to ensure optimal staffing levels. ShiftMed's technology-driven approach will empower Pipeline facilities with the ability to efficiently manage staffing demand fluctuations and minimize operational disruptions. The collaboration will streamline administrative tasks, reduce costs, and improve staffing processes.

Through this relationship, local Southern California nurses will be able to pick up open shifts at Pipeline Health's facilities, granting them greater control over their work schedules and locations. This is especially significant in this region, where a survey conducted by BetterNurse.org revealed Los Angeles is the metro area where nurses are experiencing the highest levels of burnout. Ensuring nurses have flexible work options available is paramount to safeguarding the health of the workforce, allowing for better work-life balance, and mitigating the risk of burnout.

"We're fortunate to have the opportunity to support Pipeline and their mission to care for patients in underserved communities," said Todd Walrath, CEO and Founder of ShiftMed. "Our priority has been and will continue to be, to equip our facility partners and local HCPs with the resources and technology they need to successfully implement flexible On-Demand labor solutions. We're excited to collaborate closely with the team at Pipeline Health to ensure a smooth and seamless transition onto our platform, and tailor our approach to their unique needs."

"We have engaged ShiftMed to help us ensure our hospitals are appropriately staffed and to provide adaptable work solutions for local nurses," said Lisa Guzman, Chief Human Resources Officer at Pipeline Health.

To learn more about how ShiftMed is providing workforce solutions to health systems, please visit www.ShiftMed.com .

About ShiftMed:

Healthcare facilities are addressing staffing needs and reducing overall expenditures with ShiftMed, which combines innovative workforce technology with the largest W-2 workforce marketplace. ShiftMed connects over 2,000 healthcare facilities to more than 350,000 credentialed nursing providers and gives facilities the ability to manage an entire workforce ecosystem more efficiently in one platform. For more information, visit www.shiftmed.com .

About Pipeline Health

Pipeline Health is the parent company of four safety net hospitals located in the Los Angeles area. A diverse workforce serves the needs of diverse, underserved communities with quality care delivered with compassion. The four acute care hospitals have busy emergency departments. Specialty services include care provided on two subacute care units and in a new Behavioral Health Unit. For more information visit: www.pipelinehealth.us .

SOURCE ShiftMed