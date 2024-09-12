ShiftMed and Carson Tahoe Health Announce Partnership to Enhance Nurse Work-Life Balance

Northern Nevada health system adopts advanced workforce solutions in support of staff and patient well-being.

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed, a leader in On Demand workforce technology, has partnered with Carson Tahoe Health (CTH), a forward-thinking healthcare system in Nevada, to further enhance caregiver experience. This partnership equips CTH with greater staffing flexibility, enhancing its already sought-after culture which has earned them distinction as the region's top healthcare employer and one of the top 150 in the nation.

ShiftMed's platform and network of credentialed healthcare professionals (HCPs) will enable Carson Tahoe Health to build out its internal float pool with highly qualified local on-demand workers who will support the existing staff. By providing the hospital with additional personnel to cover shifts, full-time nurses can enjoy greater flexibility in their schedules, take well-deserved vacations, and avoid the burden of overtime work. This approach helps prevent staff burnout, enhances work-life balance, and elevates the quality of care provided to patients.

"Our partnership with ShiftMed aligns with our strong commitment to excellence, which defines who we are and ensures our community is a healthy place to live, work, and thrive," said Michelle Miller, PhD, VP and Chief HR Officer at Carson Tahoe Health. "We are excited to integrate ShiftMed's technology to give our nurses greater flexibility while maintaining the high quality of care our patients deserve. Just as we do with all new team members, we look forward to welcoming on-demand employees as valued members of the Carson Tahoe team."

"We're thrilled to extend our technology and workforce platform to Nevada with such a forward-thinking and distinguished healthcare system that prioritizes staff well-being," said Todd Walrath, CEO and founder of ShiftMed. "By leveraging technology to empower internal teams we are improving the overall nurse experience at Carson Tahoe Health."

About ShiftMed:

The ShiftMed Workforce Management Platform empowers healthcare facilities across all segments—from hospital systems and post-acute care centers to in-home providers—to reduce costs by optimizing shift fulfillment. By intelligently routing order flow to internal teams and on-demand float pools, ShiftMed minimizes contract labor and returns control of workforce spending to healthcare leaders. Seamlessly integrating with existing HR and scheduling systems, ShiftMed provides a comprehensive view of workforce expenses.

ShiftMed offers a suite of solutions tailored to meet specific needs. ShiftMed Flex equips internal staff with a custom-branded mobile app, enabling them to fill scheduling gaps and reduce overtime costs. ShiftMed On-Demand expands internal float teams, reducing reliance on travel and contract nurses. The ShiftMed Unlimited Network delivers unparalleled shift fulfillment through the world's first Digital MSP, ensuring consistent, high-quality care coverage. For more information, visit www.shiftmed.com.

About Carson Tahoe Health:

As a local, not-for-profit healthcare system, Carson Tahoe Health has been part of our community since 1949. We have 211 licensed acute care beds and serve a thriving community of over 250,000. Carson Tahoe Health, an Affiliate of University of Utah Health consists of a hospital, two urgent cares, an emergent care center, outpatient services, and a provider network with locations across the region. Our medical campus features our 'flagship', Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center. We were the first baby-friendly designated hospital in Nevada and have been certified as a primary stroke center. The freestanding Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, an affiliate of Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah is located on the medical campus and provides comprehensive cancer services from diagnosis and treatment to recovery and support. To learn more about Carson Tahoe Health, go to www.CarsonTahoe.com

