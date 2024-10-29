ShiftMed and Cottage Hospital Announce Partnership to Improve Workforce Flexibility

Cottage Hospital will be the first and only health system in New Hampshire to offer on-demand work opportunities for local nurses

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed , a leader in On-Demand workforce technology, has partnered with Cottage Hospital , a highly-rated health system in New Hampshire, to strengthen its workforce and introduce an unprecedented level of flexibility to its healthcare professionals (HCPs). This partnership marks the first offering of flexible per diem acute care schedules in New Hampshire.

Through ShiftMed's platform and its extensive network of credentialed HCPs, Cottage Hospital will have the ability to build out its internal float pool with highly skilled, on-demand workers to support current staff. Local nurses will have the opportunity to pick up per diem shifts at Cottage Hospital, giving them complete control over their schedules. Additionally, the increased staffing capacity will provide full-time employees with greater flexibility and the ability to take time off, reducing the burden of overtime and minimizing burnout. This approach promotes work-life balance, helps prevent staff fatigue, and ultimately enhances the quality of patient care.

"We are committed to improving the health of both our community and workforce by delivering accessible, compassionate, and high-quality care," said Holly A. McCormack, DNP, RN, president & CEO of Cottage Hospital. "This partnership not only allows us to elevate the care we provide to our patients, but also empowers us to prioritize the well-being of our staff while welcoming local nurses on a per diem basis."

"We're excited to partner with Cottage Hospital and bring our workforce technology platform to New Hampshire," said Todd Walrath, CEO and founder of ShiftMed. "This collaboration reflects Cottage Hospital's dedication to the health and well-being of its community. The flexibility offered by ShiftMed extends beyond supporting full-time and on-demand staff—it ultimately enhances patient outcomes and the overall experience."

About ShiftMed:

The ShiftMed Workforce Management Platform empowers healthcare facilities across all segments—from hospital systems and post-acute care centers to in-home providers—to reduce costs by optimizing shift fulfillment. By intelligently routing order flow to internal teams and on-demand float pools, ShiftMed minimizes contract labor and returns control of workforce spending to healthcare leaders. Seamlessly integrating with existing HR and scheduling systems, ShiftMed provides a comprehensive view of workforce expenses.

ShiftMed offers a suite of solutions tailored to meet specific needs. ShiftMed Flex equips internal staff with a custom-branded mobile app, enabling them to fill scheduling gaps and reduce overtime costs. ShiftMed On-Demand expands internal float teams, reducing reliance on travel and contract nurses. The ShiftMed Unlimited Network delivers unparalleled shift fulfillment through the world's first Digital MSP, ensuring consistent, high-quality care coverage. For more information, visit www.shiftmed.com.

About Cottage Hospital:

For 120 years, Cottage Hospital has served the residents of the Upper Connecticut Valley. "We've created an atmosphere where everyone strives for excellence. This culture of excellence is evident in the hospital's quality results."

Today, Cottage Hospital is a 35-bed Critical Access Hospital that continues to be recognized for providing exemplary care. We are a highly-rated organization that puts the consumer first by offering cutting-edge services at a reasonable cost. A designated Trauma Center for adults and pediatrics, the hospital also boasts a multi-specialty Rural Health Clinic, the Center of Orthopedic Excellence, and the Ray of Hope acute geriatric psychiatric voluntary inpatient mental health unit. The hospital has a Transfer Center to accept medical, surgical, and trauma patients from other rural and critical access hospitals.

Cottage Hospital is honored to be a part of each patient's healthcare journey. We pledge to stand by our mission 'To strengthen the health of our community by providing accessible, compassionate, quality care.

SOURCE ShiftMed