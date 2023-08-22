ShiftMed and Dignity Health Global Education Partnership to Provide Training, Upskilling for Healthcare Professionals

The workforce development education collaboration with Dignity Health Global Education provides ShiftMed's pool of healthcare professionals access to career advancement and upskilling training programs.

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed , the industry leading platform that allows nurses to work when and where they want has announced a partnership with Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE) , a premier workforce development solutions provider that enables healthcare organizations to upskill and retain top talent, in order to help healthcare professionals (HCPs) develop a stronger sense of community, grow their skill sets, and advance their careers.

The professional upskilling initiative will serve as a new feature on the ShiftMed platform to allow HCPs to access all of ShiftMed's offerings on its easy-to-navigate app. ShiftMed HCPs will now have complete access to a variety of professional development, upskilling, and career pathing resources to help them reach their full potential. DHGE offerings feature high-quality educational content from renowned academic institutions, top CNO's and nurse leaders, healthcare providers, and subject matter experts.

Through this partnership, ShiftMed's pool of 350,000 healthcare professionals will receive access to DHGE's library of program offerings for RN's, CNA's, LPN's and MA's. This diverse range of programs include Master of Science in Nursing, nurse leadership, and residency and preceptorship offerings for healthcare workers, among others.

"We are excited to announce this transformative partnership between ShiftMed and DHGE that will revolutionize healthcare training and education," said Mike Biselli, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at ShiftMed. "Our collaboration with DHGE is the next big step forward in fostering a greater sense of community amongst our HCPs. Together, we empower our dedicated providers to reach new heights in their professional journeys, expanding their shift opportunities and enhancing their skills. This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to embrace continuous learning, break barriers, and drive positive change in the industry."

"We are thrilled to partner with ShiftMed and empower their vast network of healthcare professionals to grow and advance within their careers through our workforce development solutions. DHGE remains committed to delivering and providing access to world-class training and education to the healthcare workforce at scale. This collaboration will further enhance the value we provide to our health system customers and support our goal of improving health equity and delivering continuity of care country-wide." said Andrew Malley, CEO of DHGE.

DHGE's educational offerings will become available to ShiftMed's workforce by Fall 2023.

To learn more about how ShiftMed is partnering with enterprise health systems to bring benefits and enhanced community to HCPs, please visit, http://www.shiftmed.com/providers/enterprise-health .

About ShiftMed:

Healthcare facilities are addressing staffing needs and reducing overall expenditures with ShiftMed, which combines innovative workforce technology with the largest W-2 workforce marketplace. ShiftMed connects over 2,000 healthcare facilities to 350,000 credentialed nursing providers and gives facilities the ability to manage an entire workforce ecosystem more efficiently in one platform. For more information, visit www.shiftmed.com .

About DHGE:

Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE) is a workforce development platform that enables healthcare systems and organizations to upskill and retain top talents. Dedicated to providing the best client experience, we develop custom online and hybrid programs and workforce development solutions that improve and positively impact talent retention as much as patient health and quality of care. We remain leaders in the healthcare education space by creating cutting-edge solutions through innovative technologies, clinical expertise, and evidence-based training alongside the industry's top subject matter experts. DHGE will be transitioning to a new brand name later this year, look for our new branding release in the fall. For more information, visit www.dhge.org and https://dhge.org/shiftmed-and-dhge .

