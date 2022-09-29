ShiftMed and Uber Health Launch First-of-its-Kind Partnership to Improve Nurse Recruitment and Retention by Offering Unique Benefits & Greater Flexibility for Healthcare Workers

The two companies are creating a new approach to employee benefits for frontline clinicians

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed , the first on-demand workforce platform that delivers scalable, cost-efficient, and sustainable labor to acute, post-acute, and in-home providers and enterprise health systems, is proud to announce its partnership with Uber Health , Uber's healthcare arm. This effort is aimed at removing transportation barriers for healthcare professionals, providing them with meaningful benefits that truly help them with their daily needs.

With an exclusive, integrated go-to-market approach, ShiftMed's 100,000+ professionals will now be able to seamlessly access on-demand rides with Uber Health directly within the ShiftMed app. They'll be able to request rides to and from their upcoming shifts, for both in the home and in a facility. This partnership will help enable healthcare professionals to overcome transportation barriers and therefore expand their current serviceable area. It will also help health professionals arrive on time and reduce last-minute cancellations.

High-performing clinicians will also receive additional benefits from ShiftMed such as vouchers for meals & grocery delivery with Uber Eats. With the ongoing nursing shortage, ShiftMed is dedicated to offering caregivers greater flexibility and earning opportunities while also reducing stress and burnout.

"Just as ShiftMed's Next Day Pay® benefit revolutionized the employee experience, transportation benefits like these will be the next horizon to uncover," says Jacob Laufer, COO of ShiftMed. "Transportation creates a barrier for more than 30% of frontline healthcare providers. Our care-integrated solution with Uber Health reduces the need for car ownership in urban settings and increases access to shifts in rural settings where public transportation options are limited."

ShiftMed will also make this technology available to its partnering healthcare providers to assist with their own shift coverage and retention activities. This includes providing transportation for their own staff and leveraging vouchers from Uber as part of their internal loyalty programs to reward high engagement and incentivize exceptional patient care. This will help healthcare providers offer increased continuity and quality of care to their patients.

"Our mission at Uber Health is to improve access to care," says Caitlin Donovan, Global Head of Uber Health. "We understand that one of the biggest challenges facing healthcare today is the critical staffing shortage. We're constantly exploring new ways to better support the existing labor pool and help recruit new clinicians. Our unique integration with ShiftMed across multiple levels of their platform will better enable healthcare professionals, which in turn can result in improved patient care and reduced costs for facilities across the country. We look forward to working closely with ShiftMed to explore future care delivery models that meet patients where they are."

Together, ShiftMed and Uber Health aim to help solve the critical nursing shortage by accelerating recruitment, providing meaningful benefits to improve retention, and offering an experience that is both flexible and convenient for workers across the US.

About ShiftMed

ShiftMed is a next-generation workforce management platform that connects hospitals, assisted living providers, and skilled nursing facilities to the highest quantity and quality of allied healthcare professionals (CNAs, LPNs, RNs, PTs, and Community Health Workers). As the #1 nursing jobs mobile app on the App Store, ShiftMed serves more than 1,500 enterprise health care partners in 110 markets across the country by offering software tools and direct access to labor for shift scheduling. As featured on the TODAY show, ShiftMed's on-demand platform dramatically streamlines the delivery of care services and supplies health care providers with compliant, credentialed workers to fulfill their staffing needs faster than any other solution. For more information, visit http://www.ShiftMed.com .

About Uber Health

Since 2018, Uber Health's HIPAA-supported solution has become the logistics platform of choice for healthcare organizations focused on population health management. From non-emergency medical transportation, nutritious meals to prescription delivery, Uber Health helps connect millions to the care they need. Over 3,000 healthcare customers like ALC Solutions, Cerner, Boston Medical Center, and ModivCare trust Uber Health to provide access to stress-free transportation. By tapping into Uber's logistics expertise, Uber Health's API is able to facilitate everything from mobility solutions to critical deliveries, streamlining population health management and supporting better patient outcomes. For more information, visit uberhealth.com.

