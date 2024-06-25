ShiftMed Announces Strategic Partnership with Luminis Health to Improve Workforce Management

Maryland-based health system adopts award-winning technology platform to empower and optimize their workforce

MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed , a leader in On Demand workforce technology, has partnered with Luminis Health, a nationally recognized nonprofit health system in Maryland, to strengthen internal workforce capabilities. The partnership will provide resources to support Luminis Health in enhancing retention and filling positions for registered nurses.

ShiftMed's application and network will support internal float pool capabilities enabling Luminis Health to quickly fill open positions and address unexpected surges in patient volume, while maintaining consistent care delivery standards. By leveraging ShiftMed's advanced workforce management technology, Luminis Health will optimize staffing levels based on patient care needs and acuity, staff availability, and skill requirements, ensuring that the appropriate team members are in the right place at the right time.

"Our partnership with ShiftMed aligns with our strong commitment to providing exceptional health care to our patients, while supporting the well-being of our valued nursing staff," said Crystal Beckford, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center. "We look forward to using ShiftMed's technology to help manage the demands of a dynamic workforce."

"We're thrilled to be working with Luminis Health and play a critical role in their workforce management initiative," said Todd Walrath, CEO and founder of ShiftMed. "By leveraging technology to empower internal teams we are improving the overall nurse experience at Luminis."

For more information about ShiftMed's healthcare workforce management solutions, please visit www.shiftmed.com .

About ShiftMed:

The ShiftMed Workforce Management Platform empowers healthcare facilities across all segments—from hospital systems and post-acute care centers to in-home providers—to reduce costs by optimizing shift fulfillment. By intelligently routing order flow to internal teams and on-demand float pools, ShiftMed minimizes contract labor and returns control of workforce spending to healthcare leaders. Seamlessly integrating with existing HR and scheduling systems, ShiftMed provides a comprehensive view of workforce expenses.

ShiftMed offers a suite of solutions tailored to meet specific needs. ShiftMed Flex equips internal staff with a custom-branded mobile app, enabling them to fill scheduling gaps and reduce overtime costs. ShiftMed On-Demand expands internal float teams, reducing reliance on travel and contract nurses. The ShiftMed Unlimited Network delivers unparalleled shift fulfillment through the world's first Digital MSP, ensuring consistent, high-quality care coverage. For more information, visit www.shiftmed.com .

About Luminis Health:

Luminis Health is a nonprofit regional health system headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland. Comprised of Anne Arundel Medical Center, Doctors Community Medical Center (DCMC), J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center, Pathways, DCMC Rehab, and Luminis Health Clinical Enterprise, the system serves a population of 1.8 million people. As one of the area's largest charitable assets – with 840 licensed beds, more than 100 sites of care, and 9,600 team members – Luminis Health contributes close to $100 million for the community's benefit. Learn more at LuminisHealth.org and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

SOURCE ShiftMed