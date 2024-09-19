ShiftMed Integrates Allied Health Professionals Into Its Leading Workforce Platform

New service addresses critical staffing gaps in healthcare with upskilling of the nation's largest direct-care workforce

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed , a leader in On Demand workforce technology, has announced the expansion of its platform to include the fulfillment of allied health positions nationwide. This strategic addition represents a substantial broadening of ShiftMed's workforce solutions, addressing the pressing need for specialized roles across all market areas. Allied health professionals, including pharmaceutical technicians, medical technicians, surgical technicians, patient care technicians, and physical therapists, are essential to providing comprehensive patient care and supporting healthcare operations across specialized areas.

ShiftMed enables healthcare facilities to optimize workforce levels in real-time, significantly enhancing workforce management capabilities. The platform's advanced technology helps facilities quickly fill open positions and handle unexpected patient volume surges while maintaining consistent care standards. By aligning staffing with patient care needs, staff availability, and skill requirements, ShiftMed ensures that the right professionals are in the right place at the right time.

The expansion is driven by a surge in demand for allied health professionals. Over the past decade, the need for health systems to improve access to care has led to a nearly 50% increase in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), according to the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). In response to this critical need, ShiftMed's enhanced service is designed to provide timely, effective, and comprehensive staffing solutions, with an average cost typically 20% lower than other contingent labor sources. This includes free conversions of a local workforce, offering a more cost-effective option compared to industry averages.

"Expanding our platform to include allied health positions is a major advancement for ShiftMed," said Jacob Laufer, Chief Operating Officer at ShiftMed. "This enhancement is a response to the overwhelming demand from our partners and leverages ShiftMed's assets, including over one million certified nursing assistants with years of acute experience. This initiative supports upskilling and career growth opportunities, such as transitioning CNAs to Patient Care Technicians or Sterile Processing Technicians. By using technology to address critical needs and enhance the allied workforce, we are significantly increasing our partners' available workforce and ensuring comprehensive support across the full spectrum of healthcare roles."

For more information on how ShiftMed can assist in fulfilling allied healthcare roles, visit: www.shiftmed.com .

About ShiftMed:

The ShiftMed Workforce Management Platform empowers healthcare facilities across all segments—from hospital systems and post-acute care centers to in-home providers—to reduce costs by optimizing shift fulfillment. By intelligently routing order flow to internal teams and on-demand float pools, ShiftMed minimizes contract labor and returns control of workforce spending to healthcare leaders. Seamlessly integrating with existing HR and scheduling systems, ShiftMed provides a comprehensive view of workforce expenses.

ShiftMed offers a suite of solutions tailored to meet specific needs. ShiftMed Flex equips internal staff with a custom-branded mobile app, enabling them to fill scheduling gaps and reduce overtime costs. ShiftMed On-Demand expands internal float teams, reducing reliance on travel and contract nurses. The ShiftMed Unlimited Network delivers unparalleled shift fulfillment through the world's first Digital MSP, ensuring consistent, high-quality care coverage. For more information, visit www.shiftmed.com .

