ShiftMed Partners with York Hospital to Unlock Local Talent and Strengthen Healthcare Workforce

Healthcare workforce platform enables hospitals to activate local clinicians to fill open shifts and support high-quality patient care across Southern Maine and New Hampshire.

ShiftMed and York Hospital have launched a partnership enabling local clinicians to fill open shifts across nursing roles across Southern Maine and New Hampshire.

The initiative expands access to community-based talent and brings flexible opportunities for local healthcare professionals.

ShiftMed's easy-to-use platform attracts clinicians while providing seamless, end-to-end workforce management for healthcare teams.

MCLEAN, Va., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed, a leading AI-powered healthcare workforce platform, today announced a partnership with York Hospital, a community-based system serving Southern Maine and New Hampshire. York Hospital is taking innovative steps to address workforce challenges and ensure high-quality care for patients and the community. The initiative aims to support existing caregivers and strengthen the hospital's clinical workforce by creating a dedicated community float pool of credentialed caregivers.

Through this partnership, York Hospital will leverage ShiftMed's on-demand platform to provide additional coverage where and when needed. The flexibility to quickly fill open shifts as patient demand changes supports the existing clinical teams and ensures patients receive consistent, high-quality care.

"This partnership is about more than filling shifts," said Pamela Poulin, MS, RN, CENP, Chief Nursing Officer of York Hospital. "It allows us to expand support for our teams, reduce burnout, and ensure our patients always receive the attentive, high-quality care they deserve. By working in innovative ways with local healthcare professionals, we are strengthening our workforce and deepening our connection to the communities we serve."

Todd Walrath, CEO of ShiftMed, added, "We're excited to partner with York Hospital to support its commitment to patient care and workforce well-being. Health systems face ongoing pressures to maintain coverage and quality patient care, while managing costs and ensuring staff are supported. Our workforce technology platform provides flexible, community-based solutions that empower hospitals and clinicians alike."

As a strategic extension of York Hospital's internal workforce, the ShiftMed platform delivers added operational flexibility without compromising care quality, further advancing York Hospital's commitment to clinical excellence.

For more information about ShiftMed and its AI-powered healthcare workforce management solutions, visit https://www.shiftmed.com .

About ShiftMed:

ShiftMed's Workforce Management Suite helps health systems reduce labor costs and improve workforce performance through an AI-powered workforce operating layer. In 2025 alone, ShiftMed supported more than 631,000 shifts, helping health systems generate over $189 million in labor savings. By embedding AI throughout the shift fulfillment process, ShiftMed enables healthcare leaders to optimize labor, reduce premium spend and gain greater operational control. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing HR and scheduling systems, providing a unified, data-driven view of workforce performance.

The suite includes Flex Marketplace, an on-demand marketplace that extends workforce capacity with access to more than 250,000 local, fully credentialed W2 clinicians and allied health professionals. Flex App, a custom-branded mobile app, empowers internal clinicians to claim open shifts in real time, increasing flexibility, engagement and workforce utilization. Through Flex AI, ShiftMed automatically identifies and balances open shifts, enabling internal staff, float pools and local on-demand clinicians to self-schedule while reducing manual coordination and agency reliance. Together, these solutions help health systems fill shifts faster, lower labor costs, and maximize workforce efficiency. The platform operates nationwide, serving partners across more than 165+ markets.

For more information, visit shiftmed.com.

About York Hospital:

York Hospital, located in York, Maine is an independent, non-profit hospital that has been a staple in the community since 1906. Licensed for 79 beds, over 275 physicians on the medical staff, serve the main hospital campus in York, along with seven community sites throughout Southern Maine and New Hampshire. York Hospital is known for providing compassionate clinical excellence within its comfortable facilities. For more information about hospital services, practices and providers, visit yorkhospital.com or contact Community Relations at (207) 351-2385 or [email protected].

SOURCE ShiftMed