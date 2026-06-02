Shriners Children's Partners with ShiftMed to Expand Access to Specialized Pediatric Care

Building on proven national health system partnerships, ShiftMed helps Shriners Children's unlock new community-based talent pipelines across pediatric specialties.

ShiftMed and Shriners Children's have launched a nationwide partnership enabling local clinicians to fill open shifts across multiple specialties.

The initiative expands access to community-based talent, helps manage census fluctuations and ensures highly qualified clinicians reach pediatric patients faster.

ShiftMed's easy-to-use platform attracts clinicians while providing seamless, end-to-end workforce management for healthcare teams.

MCLEAN, Va., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed, a leading AI-powered healthcare workforce platform, today announced a nationwide partnership with Shriners Children's, a leading pediatric healthcare system dedicated to delivering compassionate, high-quality care that improves children's lives. Launching coast to coast, the initiative expands on-demand support across pediatric RN, surgical services, respiratory and imaging roles, strengthening workforce stability and ensuring highly qualified clinicians reach children faster.

Through the partnership, Shriners Children's will leverage ShiftMed's on-demand workforce platform to build dedicated community float pools across its locations. This technology-driven approach supports proactive management of census variability, activates new community-based talent pipelines and ensures the rapid placement of fully credentialed clinicians in highly specialized pediatric roles.

As a strategic extension of Shriners Children's internal workforce, the ShiftMed platform provides operational flexibility without compromising care quality. The seamless integration advances Shriners Children's mission to deliver exceptional pediatric care while uniting both organizations around a shared commitment to innovation in healthcare delivery.

"As a leading pediatric subspecialty healthcare system, our priority is delivering exceptional, specialized care to every child exactly when and where they need it," said Beverly Bokovitz, chief nursing officer at Shriners Children's. "Partnering with ShiftMed to establish dedicated community float pools strengthens our ability to adapt to changing patient volumes with agility and precision. By deploying highly skilled clinicians on demand, we expand access, reinforce our presence in the communities we serve, and ensure children and families receive consistent, high-quality care without compromise."

"It's a privilege to partner with Shriners Children's, an organization that represents the gold standard in mission-driven healthcare. Our two organizations share a deep commitment to innovation and excellence; Shriners Children's in transforming children's lives, and ShiftMed in empowering the healthcare professionals who care for them," said Todd Walrath, CEO of ShiftMed. "By aligning our AI-driven technology with their strategic vision, we're proud to help support their clinicians with a workforce strategy as resilient and dedicated as the children they care for."

For more information about ShiftMed and its AI-powered healthcare workforce management solutions, visit https://www.shiftmed.com.

About ShiftMed:

ShiftMed's Workforce Management Suite helps health systems reduce costs and improve workforce efficiency through an AI-driven workforce operating layer. In 2025 alone, ShiftMed supported more than 631,000 shifts, helping health systems generate over $189 million in labor savings. By embedding AI throughout the shift fulfillment process, ShiftMed enables healthcare leaders to optimize labor, reduce premium spend and gain greater operational control. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing HR and scheduling systems, delivering a comprehensive, data-driven view of workforce performance.

The suite includes ShiftMed Flex, a custom-branded mobile app that enables health systems to engage and credential clinicians to expand their internal float pools, cover open shifts and reduce premium pay. It also includes the ShiftMed Unlimited Network, extending a health system's reach to more than 250,000 W2, fully credentialed community-based clinicians. Through intelligent matching and real-time shift visibility, ShiftMed ensures consistent, high-quality fulfillment while reducing reliance on premium labor. The platform operates nationwide serving partners in over 165+ markets.

For more information, visit shiftmed.com

About Shriners Children's:

Shriners Children's is changing lives every day by providing innovative pediatric specialty care, conducting research to improve the quality of lives, and of care, and offering outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. We provide patient-centered care in several areas. All care and services are provided regardless of the families' ability to pay or insurance status.

Shriners Children's is a nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For more information, including the full range of care available, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.

SOURCE ShiftMed